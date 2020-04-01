C Spire to continue providing "essential" communications services during COVID-19

Consistent with similar orders in Alabama and Tennessee, Reeves reiterated that doctors, nurses, police officers, truck drivers, grocery store workers, utilities and telecommunications providers like C Spire are considered essential and will be allowed to continue sales and service operations while practicing social distancing and adhering to all other local, state and federal health and safety guidelines.

With schools closed and many employees working from home or businesses shifting to remote locations, demand for network services has been heavy and C Spire has ramped up its efforts to meet the growing data and voice communication needs of consumers and businesses.

The company has provided additional high speed data for wireless customers, extended same-day, curbside service and free next day home delivery in most markets and same day delivery in selected markets and given free access to dozens of the most popular online learning websites for students along with free WiFi hot spots for students at a growing list of company and community sites.

C Spire continues to connect residents to Gigabit-speed fiber internet and is working tirelessly to help firms of all sizes and types implement the communications portion of their business continuity plans and meet their advanced voice and data service needs.

The Mississippi-based company rapidly modified its C Spire Health smartphone app in partnership with the University of Mississippi Medical Center for exclusive use for triaging those with symptoms of the corona virus.

C Spire is available to customers 24/7 at cspire.com with chat reps to answer questions. To learn more about how C Spire is supporting communities during COVID-19, go to cspirecares.com.

About C Spire

C Spire provides a full suite of world-class, customer-inspired dedicated Internet, IP Voice, data, managed services, cloud services, value added resale and mobile communications to businesses and wireless, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access and related home services for consumers. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at twitter.com/cspire.

SOURCE C Spire

Related Links

http://www.cspire.com

