C Spire to offer iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max beginning September 20

Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max beginning Friday, September 13 at 7 a.m. CT on www.cspire.com/iphone or via phone through Customer Telesales at 1.855.CSPIRE4 for home delivery or pick up at any C Spire retail store once the device is available in retail channels on Friday, September 20 at 8 a.m. CT.

The Apple Watch Series 5 will be available for home delivery or pick up at any C Spire retail store once the device is available in retail channels beginning on Friday, September 20 at 8 a.m. CT. The new iPad (10.2 inch) will be available on Monday, September 30.

About C Spire

C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data and cloud services for businesses. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

