C Spire to offer iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max beginning September 20

Telecom firm's wireless unit also will offer new Apple Watch Series 5 and seventh generation,10.2-inch iPad

News provided by

C Spire

Sep 10, 2019, 21:29 ET

RIDGELAND, Miss., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire announced today that it will offer the latest products from Apple, including iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone that delivers advanced performance as well as the new dual-camera iPhone 11.  C Spire will also offer Apple Watch Series 5 with Always-On Retina display and a new seventh-generation iPad.

C Spire announced today that it will begin taking pre-orders for the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max beginning Friday, September 13 at 7 a.m. CT www.cspire.com or via phone through Customer Telesales at 1.855.CSPIRE4 for home delivery or pick up at any C Spire retail store once the device is available in retail channels on Friday, September 20 at 8 a.m. CT. The company also plans to offer the new Apple Watch Series 5 and the new 10.2 inch iPad.
Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max beginning Friday, September 13 at 7 a.m. CT on www.cspire.com/iphone or via phone through Customer Telesales at 1.855.CSPIRE4 for home delivery or pick up at any C Spire retail store once the device is available in retail channels on Friday, September 20 at 8 a.m. CT.

The Apple Watch Series 5 will be available for home delivery or pick up at any C Spire retail store once the device is available in retail channels beginning on Friday, September 20 at 8 a.m. CT.  The new iPad (10.2 inch) will be available on Monday, September 30.

About C Spire
C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data and cloud services for businesses.  This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

