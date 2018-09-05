C Spire to offer iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS+Cellular)

Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max beginning September 14, and Apple Watch Series 4 beginning September 14 and the iPhone XR beginning October 19 at www.cspire.com or via phone through Customer Telesales at 1.855.CSPIRE4 for home delivery or pick up at any C Spire retail outlet once the devices are available in stores.

About C Spire



