C Spire to offer iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS+Cellular)

RIDGELAND, Miss., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire announced today that it will offer Apple's latest products starting on September 21, including iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, the most advanced iPhones ever as well as iPhone XR, bringing the latest iPhone innovations to more people, and Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular), redesigned and re-engineered to help users stay connected, be more active and manage their health in powerful new ways.

Apple has introduced the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, the most advanced iPhones ever.

Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max beginning September 14, and Apple Watch Series 4 beginning September 14 and the iPhone XR beginning October 19 at www.cspire.com or via phone through Customer Telesales at 1.855.CSPIRE4 for home delivery or pick up at any C Spire retail outlet once the devices are available in stores.

