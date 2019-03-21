C Spire to offer new 10.5-inch iPad Air and new 7.9-inch iPad mini on its 4G LTE network

The all-new iPad Air features an ultra-thin 10.5-inch design, offering the latest innovations and high-end performance at a breakthrough price. With the A12 Bionic chip with Apple's Neural Engine, the new iPad Air delivers a 70 percent boost in performance and twice the graphics capability, and the advanced Retina display with True Tone technology is nearly 20 percent larger with over half a million more pixels3.

The new 7.9-inch iPad mini is a major upgrade for iPad mini fans who love a compact, ultra-portable design packed with the latest technology. With the A12 Bionic chip, the new iPad mini is powerful multi-tasking machine, delivering three times the performance and nine times faster graphics4. The advanced Retina display with True Tone technology and wide color support is 25 percent brighter (4) and has the highest pixel density of any iPad, delivering an immersive visual experience in any setting.

The powerful and smart A12 Bionic chip brings a new level of performance and speed to handle demanding computing tasks and power the next generation of apps for engaging AR experiences, photo-realistic effects in 3D games and stunning graphics performance within apps. With advanced front- and back-facing cameras, iPad mini and iPad Air take gorgeous photos and capture clear and stable 1080p HD videos. Apple Pencil opens up new creativity and productivity possibilities, from drawing and writing down thoughts to marking up documents and retouching photos.

Staying connected is now easier and faster with the same great Wi-Fi performance and Gigabit-class LTE connectivity5, as well as eSIM technology that lets users connect to wireless data plans when traveling in more than 180 countries around the world.6

For more details and pricing information on C Spire products and services, please visit www.cspire.com and click on the wireless tab. For more information on the iPad, go to www.apple.com/ipad.

About C Spire

C Spire is a leading technology company and telecommunications provider committed to transforming its service areas through the C Spire Tech Movement initiative, which includes broadband deployment, technology innovation and workforce development. The company provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access, streaming TV, digital home phone service as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data, cloud and managed IT services for businesses. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

1 1st generation Apple Pencil sold separately.

2 Battery life depends on device settings, usage and other factors. Actual results may vary.

3 When compared to the 9.7-inch iPad.

4 When compared to the previous generation iPad mini.

5 Network speeds are dependent on carrier networks.

6 Not all carriers support Apple SIM. Not available in China.

SOURCE C Spire

Related Links

http://www.cspire.com

