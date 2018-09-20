C Spire's mobile communications, information technology units voted best in Mississippi

Newspaper representatives honored C Spire senior executives who manage the consumer wireless communications and information technology units Thursday night during a special reception and awards program attended by an estimated 120 guests at the Old Capitol Inn in Jackson.

"We're pleased and honored to once again receive this recognition from the readers of the state's leading business publication," said C Spire President Stephen Bye. "As a customer-inspired company, we're gratified that our customers continue to put their faith, trust and confidence in our unwavering commitment to deliver world-class products and services."

Over 25,000 votes were cast by readers during the special six-week online "Best of Mississippi Business" contest in 25 different categories ranging from construction, manufacturing, education and financial services to retail, health, legal and hospitality services, telecommunications, mobile services and information technology.

"We congratulate C Spire for this recognition from our readers and their customers," said Mississippi Business Journal Publisher Alan Turner. "While the company has grown and diversified, it continues to be rooted in moving Mississippi forward, which helps explain why it remains popular and admired for its stellar, world-class customer service."

