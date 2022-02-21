C. Steven Schramm is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C. Steven Schramm is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Family Physician for his work in the Medical field, and in acknowledgment of his work at Family Practice Center. In his current role, Dr. C. Steven Schramm works as a Physician for Family Practice Center. He has been in the position since 1987 and has helped countless patients with his demonstrated expertise in preventative medicine, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, risk reduction for heart disease, and headaches. Dr. Schramm encourages his patients to get their vaccinations and travel immunizations in order to prevent COVID-19, the flu, or other diseases. He also helps patients with repetitive strain injuries or sports injuries and advises them on how to avoid such injuries in the future through stretching, cross-training, or lifestyle changes. Dr. Schramm prefers to tailor his treatment plan according to the experiences and temperament of his patients.

Dr. Schramm and the team of physicians at Family Practice Center have recently celebrated the opening of a new location in Alpharetta, GA, at 3400 Old Milton Parkway, Suite A-510. He also practices at the original location at 993 Johnson Ferry Road NE, Building F Suite 210, in Atlanta, GA. He has dedicated his career to helping patients at the practice since 1987 and became a partner with Family Practice Center in 1992.

He started his college education at Harvard College, where he graduated with a Magna cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology in 1980. He was on the Dean's List from 1976-1980, and gained experience as a Research Assistant in acute intermittent porphyria research at Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in 1979.

Actively involved with sports, he was the Eastern Collegiate Diving Champion during his time on the Varsity Swim Team for his entire time at college. He also played on the All-ECAC basketball team for three years in college. In 1984, Dr. Schramm graduated from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ). He next attended the University of South Carolina to further his training. He completed an internship and residency and led the class as Chief Resident at Richland Memorial Hospital in Columbia, SC, in 1987. Dr. Schramm has been board certified in Family Practice five times since 1987.

Throughout his career, Dr. Schramm has worked at several other locations, gaining more experience during his time at Atlanta Wellness Center from 1987 - 1994, and Atlanta Occupational Center from 1987 - 2001.

To stay up to date in the field, Dr. Schramm is a member of the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Family Physicians. He is a former member of the Northside Hospital in Atlanta Credentials Committee (1990), former Vice Chief (1989 - 1991), and Chief (1991 - 1993) of the Family Practice Department of Northside Hospital.

Awarded for his years of exceptional practice, Dr. Schramm has received numerous recognitions and accolades. He was recognized as a Top Doctors by Atlanta Magazine and Castle Connolly and was also recognized for putting together the Family Practice Content-Master Data-for JMJ's Encounterpro (EMR). Outside of his medical awards, he was the Eastern Collegiate Diving Champion of 1980, the recipient of the High Point Award from Harvard Swimming Team in 1979, a four-time YMCA National Diving Champion and Eastern Interscholastic High School Diving Champion.

As for his future plans, Dr. Schramm wants to continue in his clinical role for many years to come, and he wants to train his mid-level providers to give the best patient care available.

On a personal note, Dr. Schramm is the proud father of 2 sons, who both graduated from the University of Georgia. Dr. Schramm has played piano for many years and was a member of the Musical Society of Westfield, NJ, from 1972-1976. He also enjoys golf, hiking, music, and birdwatching when he is not working. In his youth, Dr. Schramm was a nationally competitive springboard diver.

For more information, visit https://familypracticecenterpc.com/physicians/c-steven-schramm-md/.

