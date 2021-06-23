C³, the Leading Global Food Tech Platform, Announces Exclusive Partnership with Chowly, the Largest Tech Enabled Aggregator for Over 10,000 US Restaurants

MIAMI, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C³ (Creating Culinary Communities), the leading global food tech platform founded by Sam Nazarian, today announces that C³ brands will now be available to restaurant partners of Chowly, a leading point-of-sale (POS) integration company. Chowly seamlessly integrates orders from all third-party marketplaces such as Grubhub, Ubereats, Postmates, and Doordash, as well as C³'s own app, CITIZENS GO, into one point of sale through its' superior menu management technology, POS Sync. A critical piece of C³'s tech infrastructure and growth, this gives restaurants access to C³'s roster of 40 world-class digital brands while providing them with one place to manage delivery orders, consolidate reporting and update menus across every third-party delivery service.

This landmark deal positions C³ as Chowly's exclusive virtual restaurant referral and promotion partner, expanding C³'s reach to Chowly's portfolio of more than 10,000 kitchens across the country. In doing so, the partnership will put C³'s high-demand digital culinary brands into the hands of diners nationwide, including favorites Umami Burger and Krispy Rice as well as new brands Sa'Moto, El Pollo Verde, Cicci di Carne and more.

By coupling the digital marketing strength of C³'s operations and virtual restaurant brands with Chowly's delivery aggregator and single fulfillment platform, restaurants get better utility out of existing kitchen space to supplement revenue without needing to make any significant capital investments. As part of a later phase in the strategic partnership, Chowly and C³ will develop and launch new culinary brands exclusively within Chowly's restaurant network, creating yet another revenue stream for the companies. The result expands offerings that can be executed out of a restaurant's existing kitchen to appeal to a wider number of customers, maximizing profits and increasing demand.

Commenting on the partnership, Sam Nazarian, CEO and Founder of C³ said, "This partnership with Chowly will be a true gamechanger in an industry that has been deeply impacted by the last 18 months, giving restauranteurs the opportunity to generate revenue and build a more efficient eco-system of cooking and delivery distribution. As these determined restaurant owners build back up, we're providing them with a collection of the highest quality brands that they can integrate into their own kitchens to supplement their own entrepreneurial vision."

Mr. Nazarian continued, "C³ brands are already available in 250 kitchens. We plan to be in 1,000 in the US by end of year and we'll be in 12,000 by 2023. The deal with Chowly adds an additional 10,000 kitchens to the fold. Chowly's platform is 2.5 times the size of their closest competitor and this partnership is a critical piece of our growth plan, and our largest-scale expansion to date. By teaming up with Chowly we can significantly increase consumer access to our culinary brands while Chowly restaurants gain the benefit of new menu items that provide a solution to underutilized kitchen space."

Adding to this sentiment, Sterling Douglass, co-founder and CEO of Chowly said, "We work with so many virtual restaurants on our platform and we've seen every attempt at it over the years. C³ has shown unique upside and we're excited to share this with our large network of restaurants."

Douglass continued, "The more we can empower our restaurants to manage, measure, and grow their off-premise business, the quicker our industry will recover from the pandemic. With C³, our restaurant clients can automatically opt into 40 existing C³ brands with proven track records. This allows our clients with 1,000 locations or a single mom-and-pop to take advantage of the tools needed to succeed in the post-covid world."

Financial Benefits of the Partnership

Revenue share, maximized kitchen revenue potential and increased order demand.

Cost-savings through the purchasing power of C³ supply chain, decreasing cost of goods by up to 14%.

Expanded offerings that can be executed out of a restaurant's existing kitchen to appeal to a wider demographic of customers.

Pre-developed fast casual menu items created with world-class culinary talent including Masaharu Morimoto , Dani Garcia and Dario Cecchini .

, and . Kitchens become all-day facilities to generate business during periods that would typically be off-peak or closed for dine-in. For example, a diner that is typically only open for breakfast and lunch can now produce C³ brands for delivery during dinner hours without needing to staff-up for dine-in support.

Onboarding to C³'s proprietary CITIZENS GO app where checks have been 78% higher than any other client on the Lunchbox app platform because users can order menu items from multiple brands together into a single cart.

C³ culinary brands will begin launching with select large-scale enterprise partners in high-demand markets on the Chowly platform over the next three months. Chowly will then begin to expand C³ brands to smaller partners and outer markets, eventually becoming available to all of the 10,000 US restaurants that use Chowly's platform. In addition to producing C³ brand items for delivery or takeout, these restaurants will also receive C³ marketing support and integration onto C³'s delivery and ordering app, CITIZENS GO.

The first C³ brands will be available to select Chowly restaurants this summer and will be available for pickup and delivery via the CITIZENS GO app.

For more information please visit https://get.chowlyinc.com/chowly-c3 and https://www.c3sbe.com.

About C³

C³ (Creating Culinary Communities) is re-imagining the food service industry at a time when change is needed most. Founded and led by visionary Sam Nazarian with minority investors Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, C³ is simultaneously, systematically and broadly bringing together technology, underutilized retail, hotel and kitchen spaces and world-class culinary talent. C³'s array of culinary brands coexist to disrupt the food & beverage industry by capitalizing on rapidly evolving customer preferences through C³ established shared kitchens, mobile delivery with the next-gen Citizens Go app (set to launch in 2021), and Citizens food halls. Current C³ brands include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken, EllaMia, In a Bun, The Other Side and Dani Garcia's El Pollo Verde, with many other brands in the pipeline. The first Citizens food hall will open in New York City at Manhattan West in 2021. As of February 2021, C³ operates 250 digital kitchens across the U.S. To learn more, visit c3sbe.com .

About Chowly

Chowly is a leading point-of-sale (POS) integration company that enables restaurants to expand and maintain their off-premise capabilities. Chowly seamlessly integrates orders from third-party marketplaces – such as Grubhub, Ubereats, Postmates, and Doordash– directly into the point-of-sale point-of-sale (POS). Chowly takes the integration one step further with it's superior menu management technology, POS Sync. This automatically transmits the menu from a restaurant's point-of-sale (POS) to sync with the menus on all of their third-party platforms. Chowly's solution features over 10,000 restaurants, and continues to solidify the company's mission of simplifying technology for restaurants. To learn more, visit Chowly.com.

