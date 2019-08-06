When our family buys cereal, we try to pick brands we all like, then we aim for the most servings for the best price. I'd guess most families take a similar approach. Of course, in our home, it's always Kellogg's ® cereals, which we know deliver this perfect combination of great taste and value. Now, we have even more reasons to pick up our favorite box of cereal and to add some Kellogg's Nutri-Grain ® bars to our shopping cart as well.

Sharing our impact story through our foods

Beginning in July, more than 90 percent of Kellogg's® U.S. cereal packages and Kellogg's Nutri-Grain® bars feature social impact campaigns that are creating Better Days for U.S. farmers, kids in feeding programs and families. Apologies for the pun, but we think it's exciting to "C" the REAL difference our CEREAL and bars can make.

Here's what you'll find on the specially-marked packages:

"We support U.S. farmers" by directing people to www.openforbreakfast.com to learn more about how we work with The Nature Conservancy to provide sustainable support to the farmers in parts of the U.S. where ingredients for many of our cereals are grown.

Information on Kellogg's U.S. cereal business' second $1 million donation to No Kid Hungry to expand school breakfast programs encourages people to visit www.nokidhungry.org/kellogg to learn more and to join us in making sure more kids start their days ready to learn.

Also, in partnership with Penguin Random House, our Feeding Reading program gives families who purchase a specially-marked Kellogg's® product a free children's book to keep or donate.

Our visionary founder, W.K. Kellogg, instilled in us the understanding that a critical part of running a good business is also doing good for society. That's why we've always worked hard to make sure that our company and business practices deliver benefits to people, communities and the planet.

This work comes to life in our Kellogg's® Better Days global signature cause platform. Since we launched this commitment, we've delivered tremendous value. In the last two years alone, we've delivered more than 1.2 billion Better Days by donating 1.1 billion servings of food and reaching more than 1.2 million children with nutrition education and feeding programs. And that's not all. We've also supported 322,000 farmers, encouraged our employees to volunteer 18,100 days, and engaged 135.4 million people in our journey.

Kellogg and our customers – the retailers where you shop – are excited about the difference these packages are making for farmers, children and their families. We hope you'll join us in supporting this work.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

