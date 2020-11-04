C. William Hoilman, Esq. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WESTWOOD, Mass., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C. William Hoilman, Esq., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney in the field of Law and acknowledgment of his remarkable work as a Principal Attorney with M & A Counselors and Fiduciaries LLC.

Distinguished attorney C. William Hoilman is licensed to practice in the US Court and the Federal Tax Court. He has garnered vast knowledge and professional experience in the field of law. Prior to his successful career, Mr. Holman was a cadet in the Air Force for four years, and a pilot in the Air Force for over seven years.

For 20 years, Mr. Hoilman has been serving in his current capacity at M & A Counselors and Fiduciaries where he provides a wide range of legal services. He offers a vast repertoire of expertise in estate planning, taxes, broker/dealer, closely-held businesses, tax law, elder law, corporate law, and business law. Before joining M & A Counselors and Fiduciaries, he garnered 10 years of experience at New Frontier Partners, LLC, and 40 years' experience at MHA Financial Corp as a broker and dealer. He attributes his success to running many businesses and rescuing firms in trouble.

Mr. Hoilman's acclaimed career began after obtaining his Juris of Doctor Degree from the Massachusetts School of Law. Following graduation, he quickly moved on to Babson College to earn his Master's degree in Business Administration and completed a part-time Master's degree, designed for individuals who may be working full time as well as studying with Bentley University.

In his free time, Mr. Hoilman has a pilot's license and enjoys traveling and sailing.

Mr. Hoilman dedicates his success and this recognition to his mentors Charles A. Mitchell, Mitch Eckel, Esq., Steven Riemer, Esq.

