C12 invited to discuss COVID-19 and positive economic outlook at the White House

"It was both an honor and a humbling experience to meet face-to-face with the top leaders of our country and discuss perhaps the most critical issue of our generation," said Dave Taylor, CEO of PASLIN and C12 Member. "It was apparent to me that these leaders feel real pain for the losses incurred as a result of the coronavirus, are tirelessly working around the clock to defeat the virus and are doing everything in their power to protect the American people. This experience has strengthened my resolve to pray for and support our country's leaders so that America can lead the way to heal the rest of the world."

C12 was invited to the White House as a prominent voice of American businesses operating with both excellence and strong values for people and communities. The organization encourages leaders to steward their civic responsibility by engaging with our government, advocating on behalf of others, and leaning into uncertainty.

"The White House's pandemic response and recovery efforts impact millions of people. Regardless of person or political party preferences, business leaders have perspective, influence, and a responsibility to care for the people we lead. I'm grateful the COVID Task Force policy team is pursuing voices from the marketplace, and it is a privilege for CEOs from across C12 to be those voices," said Mike Sharrow, CEO of the C12 Group.

Representing more than 2,600 Members and over 700,000 employees of C12 companies, these CEOs embodied stewardship with dignity, compassion, and boldness.

C12 Group is the largest network of Christian CEOs and executives working together to increase company performance, integrate faith and business, and achieve excellence through the power of peers. Founded in 1992, C12 has become the trusted authority on incorporating business best practices with the foundation of Biblical principles and core values. Groups of faith-driven, results-minded CEOs and executives meet monthly to encourage and challenge one another to make better decisions, avoid costly mistakes, and create solid plans for business growth, all while striving to create eternal impact far beyond the bottom line.

