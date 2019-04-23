C2 Energy Capital Completes 100th Solar Project, Announces "Developer-in-Residence" Program

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C2 Energy Capital, LLC ("C2" or the "Firm"), a rapidly growing Registered Investment Advisor which manages funds focused on distributed generation and storage, announced the completion of its 100th solar photovoltaic ("PV") facility. The facilities managed by the Firm serve corporations, municipalities, utilities, schools and houses of worship. The total portfolio of approximately 95 megawatts ("MW") include rooftop, carport and ground-mounted systems in 9 states. Differentiated by its management of discretionary capital and ability to execute with velocity, the Firm will continue to expand during this exciting growth period in the industry.

This significant milestone marks a proud accomplishment for the C2 team, which has grown from two partners to 20 employees. With an additional 300 MW of assets in development, the Firm's exponential growth in just four years is a testament to the company's ability to move quickly and produce results.

"The decline of installation cost and support of state-level programs for a clean-energy future create economic growth opportunities for communities and investment opportunities for funds like ours," said Candice Michalowicz, Co-founder and Managing Member of C2. "While the sector matured, the complex capitalization of these assets and safety requirements underscores the critical need for developers and investors to partner with subject-matter experts like C2 to ensure that these projects are built to last. Our decades of experience have positioned us for this very moment."

"C2's portfolio grew over the last four years because of relationships with developers. We believe that development is a local business, driven by boots-on-the-ground knowledge, experience, and relationships," added Richard Dovere, Co-founder and Managing Member of C2. "The Firm is now formalizing that effort with the creation of our 'Developer-in-Residence' ("DiR"), which provides capital for developers to fund day-to-day overhead expenses and development costs while leveraging the brand, balance sheet and expertise from the C2 team to bring projects over the finish line."

Developers interested in the DiR program are encouraged to contact us through our website at www.c2.energy/dir. The Firm is actively seeking partners with mid-to-late development stage solar, wind and storage projects who are looking to partner with capital.

About C2 Energy Capital

C2 Energy Capital, LLC ("C2" or the "Firm") is a rapidly growing Registered Investment Advisor and project development firm. Founded in 2014, the Firm manages the development, financing, construction, ownership, and operation of distributed power generation assets. With a steadfast commitment to building long-term relationships, C2's experienced leadership team collaborates with investors, developers and power purchasers to safely deliver high-quality power plants. To learn more visit www.c2.energy.

