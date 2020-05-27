C2 Energy Capital Completes Community Solar Projects in New York Expanding Locals Access to Lower-Cost, Renewable Energy

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C2 Energy Capital LLC, a rapidly growing investor and developer in renewable energy and storage assets, announced the completion of two community solar projects totaling 5.5 megawatts. Located in the towns of Johnstown and Caledonia, New York, the solar power generation systems are owned and operated by C2 Energy Capital. The clean power plants are part of New York's Community Distributed Generation (CDG) program that allows both residents and commercial businesses in the community to benefit from local solar projects.

C2 Energy Capital

Community solar projects are designed to provide solar access to residents and businesses who may not own property or have ideal roof conditions to support solar panels. Residents and businesses who subscribe to the solar projects will have a portion of the system's production allocated to their electric account, which will provide them with a discount to their monthly electricity costs.

"C2 Energy Capital is proud to announce that these community solar projects are contributing to the state-wide initiative of 6 gigawatts of distributed solar by 2025," said Candice Michalowicz, co-founder and managing member of C2 Energy Capital. "We commend New York State and NYSERDA for the national leadership role they've taken to help mitigate climate change."

The community solar projects are generating enough solar energy to power approximately 779 households. The clean power plants will offset 5,060 tons of carbon annually or the equivalent of carbon sequestered by a forest of 6,000 acres.

These projects received funding from NYSERDA through NY-Sun, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's signature initiative to advance the scale-up of solar and move the State closer to having a sustainable, self-sufficient solar industry and supports the Governor's nation-leading Green New Deal, which calls for 70 percent of the state's electricity to come from renewable sources by 2030 and the installation of 6,000 megawatts of distributed solar by 2025.

Alicia Barton, President, and CEO, NYSERDA said, "Community solar projects like those being announced today will bring affordable, clean renewable energy to local residents and businesses at a time when many families are facing difficult financial demands as a result of the ongoing public health crisis. Congratulations to C2 Energy Capital on the completion of their community solar projects, which will increase access to solar for more New Yorkers as we work together toward meeting New York's nation-leading clean energy goals under Governor Cuomo's Green New Deal."

ABOUT C2 ENERGY CAPITAL

C2 Energy Capital, LLC, a rapidly growing investor and developer of renewable energy and storage assets, provides capital and support services for the development and construction of assets as part of a long-term ownership strategy. Founded in 2014, the company manages capital on behalf of leading investors and is a Registered Investment Adviser. With a steadfast commitment to building long-term relationships, C2 Energy Capital's experienced leadership team collaborates with developers, vendors and power purchasers to safely deliver high-quality power plants. To learn more visit www.c2.energy (important disclosure information).

