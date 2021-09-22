C2 Management Launches Awareness Team

Plans to begin internal messaging about recent associations it has joined like the National Equipment Finance Association (NEFA) and The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance (TERRA) are underway. The C2 Awareness Team will use social media to further magnify its involvements to friends and family. Future plans include a media room on its website that will document company progress and relationships.

C2 Secure Area Supervisor Stephen Walker enjoyed the kickoff meeting for the Team and immediately saw value in its mission. "Having a representative group within the company help bring attention to what we are doing is empowering," says Walker, "and it was obvious right away that everyone there had ideas to put forth on many fronts."

Internal messaging and outbound communications through social media will be handled by Customer Service and Social Media Director Rachel Kessler. "We are in the process of deciding which platforms we can most effectively monitor and use to our advantage right now," she says. "Our first internal communication will focus on our creation and our mission."

Asset Recovery Tester Devon Harris is pleased to be a part of the C2 Awareness team and recognizes the value the venue has to breed new ideas and promote discussion. "We were talking about social media, and it occurred to me that some of my wife's experience using Tik Tok at her company could be of value to us," mused Harris, "and now we are looking at Tik Tok for C2. The prospect of using Tik Tok is fun, and we enjoyed talking about it."

C2 Community and Industry Liaison Wally Greeves sees the value in outbound messaging the team will inadvertently create by internally spotlighting its associations and looks forward to working on the agenda with fellow members. "The best public relations almost always come from within a company," remarks Greeves, "and come from authentically documenting a company's progress in a way that everyone agrees with."

C2 Management is the fastest growing reuse and recycling company in the Mid-Atlantic now and CEO Chris Hansen is proud of the family values present in its culture. He is extremely excited about the growing number of employees interested in leadership roles and looks forward to hearing more from the team.

"It is an absolute pleasure to be able to let go and trust a group of employees to come up with new ways we can communicate to each other about what we are doing and who we are doing it with," Hansen says. "Organic growth resulting from teams like this is outstanding and I know will benefit us tremendously."

