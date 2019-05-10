C21 Investments' CEO to address Annual Cannabis Conference in New York

Company operates vertically integrated operations in Oregon and Nevada

VANCOUVER, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - C21 Investments Inc. (CSE: CXXI and OTC: CXXIF) today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Cheney, will join other cannabis industry experts at the Canaccord Genuity's 3rd Annual Cannabis Conference and present. C21 Investments Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, processes, and distributes quality cannabis and hemp-derived consumer products in the United States.

Mr. Cheney is scheduled to present at 3:00pm EST time on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, and his presentation will be available via webcast at: http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord34/ctoi/. Mr. Cheney is available for meetings and media interviews during the conference.

C21 Investments recently reported unaudited revenue of US$7.7 million for the 1st quarter ended April 30, 2019. This amount reflects revenue from the Company's operations in Nevada and Oregon. Unaudited gross margin (before fair value adjustments) is estimated to be 54%. During the quarter, C21's retail dispensaries completed 140,000 customer transactions. These figures do not include revenue from Swell Companies.

After the completion of the acquisition of Swell Companies, the C21 Investments group of companies will have 140,000 sq. ft. of cultivation space (both indoor and outdoor) with another 165,000 sq. ft. available for cultivation, extraction or wholesale distribution; 11,000 sq. ft. of wholesale distribution; 13,000 sq. ft. of extraction; and 17,000 sq. ft of retail distribution.

About C21 Investments

C21 Investments Inc. (CSE: CXXI and OTC: CXXIF) is a vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, processes, and distributes quality cannabis and hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. The Company owns Silver State Relief in Nevada, and Phantom Farms, Eco Firma Farms, and Pure Green in Oregon. The Company has a definitive agreement to acquire Swell Companies in Oregon. These brands produce and distribute a broad range of THC and CBD products from cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, cannabis oil, vaporizer cartridges and edibles. These developments are expected to add to the Company's ability to compete aggressively in the rapid growth of the cannabis industry and to grow revenue and EBITDA. Based in Vancouver, Canada, additional information on C21 Investments can be found at www.sedar.com and www.cxxi.ca.

