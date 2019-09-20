C2P Advisory Group Announced as Winner of 2019 WealthManagement.com Industry Award for Insurance Services Category

CLEVELAND, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C2P Advisory Group, a fiduciary-friendly insurance marketing organization (IMO), has been named the winner of WealthManagement.com's prestigious 2019 Industry Awards in the category of Insurance Service. Now in its fifth year, these awards recognize new technology innovations and products that enhance advisors' ability to move the industry forward, help advisors better run their businesses and enhance service to their clients. This year WealthManagement.com received a record number of nominations—more than 650—for consideration.

"The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards allow us to recognize the creativity, success and excellence of firms like C2P Advisory Group, that serve the financial advisor community," said David Armstrong, Editor-in-Chief of WealthManagement.com.

As the winner of the Insurance Services category, C2P Advisory Group has been recognized for its Best Interest Annuity Screening Process, developed as a method to conduct an objective, thorough and analytical review to help advisors identify, screen and ultimately select annuity providers and products that best meet their individual clients' financial objectives. More than 200 annuities are regularly reviewed for five primary criteria, including income produced, carrier strength, fees and expenses, accumulation potential and renewal integrity.

"Fixed indexed annuities have had explosive growth over the past decade and can be a valuable tool within a holistic financial plan. However, the ability to objectively evaluate these products has been a challenge," said Dave Alison, CFP®, EA, executive vice president and founding partner of C2P Advisory Group. "The goal of creating the Best Interest Screening Process was to help strip away singular factors, including commissions and incentives, to provide a thorough, analytical way to help identify an insurance product in the best interest of the client."

The award-winning process was designed to help both insurance agents improve upon their existing abilities for proper product selection as well as to open new opportunities for securities advisors to integrate fixed-indexed annuities into their financial plans with confidence.

"This is one of the premiere recognitions in our industry today, and it is truly an honor to be included as a recipient," said Douglas S. King, CFP®, president and CEO of C2P Advisory Group. "The insurance industry is a highly-competitive space, and we see the Best Interest Screening Process as a key differentiator for us and for our advisors. We have invested a significant amount of resources into building tools that can help advisors offer an insurance component in a holistic financial plan. We're proud to be acknowledged for this mission and accomplishment."

"The Best Interest Annuity Screening Process has been a critical tool supporting C2P Enterprises' overall objective: making holistic financial planning more accessible to investors worldwide," added King. "We believe this service is helping professionals elevate their abilities to use these financial tools for their intended purposes: lifetime income, principal preservation, long-term care coverage and legacy planning."

