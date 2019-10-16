C2RO Inc. appoints Dr. Gerard Haas as Data Protection Officer as it enters the European Market

With C2RO's growing presence in Europe, the company strengthens its commitment in being fully GDPR compliant by appointing Dr. Gérard Haas as its Data Protection Officer.

MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - C2RO today proudly announced the appointment of Dr. Gérard Haas, as its Data Protection Officer (DPO) to answer to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) set forth by the European Parliament and Council of the European Union. The GDPR extends the privacy rights of EU individuals and enforces new obligations on all organizations that collect, track or handle EU personal data. As C2RO's DPO, Dr. Haas will continue to help C2RO align its technology and operations decisions with data privacy standards and best practices.

"Protecting the data privacy of customers is of utmost importance to us and remains the guiding principle in everything we do and create at C2RO", said Riccardo Badalone, CEO at C2RO. "The EU is an extremely important segment of the market, and having a recognized GDPR expert like Dr. Haas joining our cause sends a very strong message to our EU Customers that our AI services can offer transformative and unique business insights while still being in full compliance with existing and future data privacy regulations."

Dr. Haas has been working closely with the C2RO executive team to ensure the GDPR compliance of C2RO Perceive, which is a state-of-the-art machine vision platform that delivers powerful business insights about demographically classified preferences and behaviors of in-store visitors. These insights are a key ingredient in enabling the transformation cycle that is driving the retail and commercial real estate industries towards highly personalized and data-driven interactive smart environments.

"We are delighted to have been appointed as Data Protection Officer by C2RO. This relationship underscores C2RO's commitment to developing technology that respects the privacy of the individual and is a new opportunity for us to apply our expertise in technology services at the heart of innovation", said Dr. Gérard Haas, founder of HAAS Avocats. "We're proud to have shaped the evolution of their data processing technology, and we will continue supporting C2RO within the framework of a global policy aiming at ensuring the transparency and confidence of the users of its services."

The European Union has been at the forefront of a global movement to protect the data privacy rights of consumers. GDPR and associated guidelines have severely restricted the use of generally available machine vision AI technologies with the purpose of obtaining marketing data through traditional surveillance systems. C2RO is an industry leader in pioneering new methods and technologies for simultaneously achieving new levels of business insights while ensuring that consumers are not at risk of having their personal data used without their consent.

About C2RO (www.c2ro.com)

C2RO is a high-tech software start-up, based in Montreal and founded by Dr. Soodeh Farokhi in 2016. It has developed a proprietary universal machine vision AI platform for the enterprise market. The company has introduced a portfolio of products, C2RO Engage™ and C2RO Perceive, which leverages the power of the cloud while providing high performance and precision. The company's newest product, C2RO Perceive, is enabling the digital transformation of physical retail and commercial real estate towards a more personalized and frictionless in-store experience, while still providing absolute data privacy protection to consumers.

About Dr. Gerard Haas (www.haas-avocats.com)

As a doctor of law, lawyer at the Paris Bar, and specialist in intellectual property and information and communication laws, Dr. Gérard HAAS advises and defends ICT actors on the legal aspects of their decisions, and management and marketing methods. He is also author of numerous books, including "the Guide to E-commerce and E-marketing" Ed. ENI which received the 2016 medal of the Academy of Commercial Sciences, "the legal guide of the GDPR" and "The Internet of Things: The 3rd Computer Revolution" Ed. KAWA. Being actively involved in the areas of innovation, research, technologies, governance and data protection, and Artificial Intelligence, Dr. Gérard HAAS also acts as the DPO for several companies.

To contact our DPO:

DPO C2RO

HAAS AVOCATS

32, rue la Boétie

75008 PARIS

FRANCE

dpo@c2ro.com

