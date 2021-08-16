C3 Industries Announces Cloud Cover Cannabis Brand Refresh and New Website to Support National Growth

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 Industries ("C3"), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company, today announced a comprehensive refresh of Cloud Cover Cannabis ("Cloud Cover"), its award-winning brand of cannabis products, including an updated packaging design, brand strategy and website. The new branding represents Cloud Cover's long-time market position as a supplier of premium cannabis products.

With a distinct look accented by unique brand elements, Cloud Cover's updated packaging elevates the unboxing experience for consumers and makes it easily distinguishable on dispensary shelves. As a brand built by longtime connoisseurs and backed by a library of exclusive award-winning strains and a loyal fanbase, Cloud Cover's newly outlined brand strategy clearly communicates how the people behind the brand put the product first in everything they do. The redesigned single-page website , which incorporates modern graphics and lively fonts, takes the user on a journey through the Cloud Cover story.

"We're thrilled to unveil Cloud Cover 2.0, which better represents the brand's high-quality product offering and standing as a leader in its markets," said Vishal Rungta, President and CFO of C3 Industries. "Cloud Cover's bold new look is designed to resonate with our existing customer base and stand out to new customers. Alongside the new brand elements, our updated strategy will help spur market growth and cement Cloud Cover's unique brand identity within our target consumer base."

At its state-of-the-art indoor cultivation and manufacturing facilities in Michigan, Massachusetts and Oregon, C3 cultivates and processes award-winning, small-batch cannabis to produce Cloud Cover's premium flower and concentrates that satisfy the true connoisseur. The brand consistently sets industry quality standards and delivers best-in-class products from an exclusive genetic library built out over years by longtime cannabis professionals.

This past July, C3 raised $25 million in an upsized and oversubscribed equity raise led by Madison Square Park Capital. C3 originally pursued $10 million in capital funding but received in excess of $50 million in verbal commitments.

Cloud Cover cultivates premium flower and concentrates to satisfy the true cannabis connoisseur. From our state-of-the-art indoor cultivation centers in Michigan, Massachusetts, and Oregon (and soon to be Missouri), we cultivate award-winning, small-batch flower. We're setting the premium standard in cannabis, consistently delivering a best-in-class product from an exclusive genetic library built out over years by longtime cannabis pros. Cloud Cover is a C3 Industries company. For more information, check out www.cloudcovercannabis.com .

C3 Industries is a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with the award-winning product brand, Cloud Cover Cannabis, and a retail network, High Profile. The company produces high-quality cannabis products across all categories in Oregon and Michigan and is soon to launch in Massachusetts and Missouri. For more information, visit www.c3industries.com .

