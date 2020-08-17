C3 Integrated Solutions Ranks No. 1957 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 216%

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine has revealed that C3 Integrated Solutions is No. 1957 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

C3 Integrated Solutions is a full-service IT provider that specializes in securing our nation's Defense Industrial Base through cloud-based solutions and industry leading partners. C3 is a provider of Microsoft Government Cloud solutions including Microsoft 365 GCC, GCC High and AzureGov, and specializes in helping clients achieve CMMC and NIST 800-171 compliance by providing MSP, security and Microsoft 365 integration services. C3 offers an award-winning, tailored approach to each client, regardless of size and across a variety of industries.

"We consider this honor a validation of our vision to support our clients, and in particular those in the defense contracting base, with the highest quality IT and cyber security services," stated Co-Founder and President, Bill Wootton. "It is also a tribute to our amazing team and the hard work everyone puts in everyday to deliver on that vision."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12834166

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE C3 Integrated Solutions

Related Links

https://www.c3isit.com/

