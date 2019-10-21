C3 Summit and Cook Children's Hospital Conclude 2019 US-Arab Healthcare Summit with Nomination of Her Royal Highness Princess Dina Mired of Jordan as 2020 Keynote Speaker

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with Cook Children's Hospital and the UN, the 2019 C3 US-Arab Healthcare and Business Summit proudly featured His Excellency Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayan, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as their Keynote Speaker. As with past years, the Summit was held on opening day of United Nations General Assembly, Monday, September 21. With the theme "Fortifying the Globalization of Healthcare and Commerce Between the US and Middle East," 550 delegates, from 52 countries, including 16 Arab nations, attended this timely Summit. Topics addressed the most up-to-date commercial and healthcare areas including infrastructure; the shift from communicable diseases; the future of primary healthcare; and cooperative assistance for knowledge transfer. The Cook Children's opening plenary addressed childhood obesity which was preceded by a roundtable discussion. Titled "The Unique Role Childrens' Hospitals Play in Advancing Childrens' Health," the session was moderated by its President and CEO, Mr. Rick Merrill, and included Dr. Kurt Newman, President and CEO of Children's National and Dr. James E. Shmerling, President and CEO of Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

The 2020 C3 US-Arab Healthcare Summit is honored to announce Her Royal Highness Princess Dina Mired of Jordan as their 2020 Keynote Speaker and recipient of the prestigious C3 Summit Women's Empowerment Award. It will again take place during the opening of UNGA, on September 21, at The Union League Club. The Summit's theme will be "The Transitioning of Global Healthcare & Education Through Innovation and Technology" addressing topics such as telemedicine; the global opioid crisis; women's health and the fight against cancer, including: breast, ovarian, cervical, and uterine. HRH Princess Dina was elected as President of the Union for International Cancer Control and the first Arab Muslim to have been elected to lead in such a prestigious global post. Princess Dina was elected to deliver the keynote speech on behalf of all civil society at the opening of the United Nation's General Assembly first ever high-level meeting on non-communicable diseases. Also, in September 2018, Princess Dina was chosen again to speak at the third high level meeting on NCDs as "Eminent Champion of the Fight Against Non-communicable Diseases" on the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases.

Contact:

Ransel Potter

917-742-9941

email: 226634@email4pr.com

SOURCE C3 Summit