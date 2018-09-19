C3 US-Arab Healthcare & Business Summit and Title Sponsor Alitheia Holdings Honors Keynote Speaker Dr. B.R. Shetty With Lifetime Achievement Award

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spotlighting 51 countries, 18 Arab nations, 60 global speakers and more than 70 Fortune 500 companies, the annual 2018 C3-US Arab Healthcare Summit, presented by Title Sponsor Alitheia Holdings, will be held September 24, in New York City, at the Union League Club.

This year's Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is Dr. B.R. Shetty. He joins a growing list of distinguished leaders that have spoken at C3 Summits and received the C3 Lifetime Achievement Award, including President Bill Clinton; His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalif of Bahrain; Dr. Henry Kissinger; and, Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor.

The criteria for nominating Dr. B.R. Shetty for the C3 Lifetime Achievement Award is based on an individual who has made an outstanding contribution, or contributions, to the welfare and advancement of mankind that transcend any single act of contribution over the lifetime of a career. Their accomplishments must be truly extraordinary, widely recognized as such, and of positive and lasting quality. Coming from humble beginnings, Dr. Shetty is the founder of a number of companies based in the United Arab Emirates including Abu Dhabi-based NMC Healthcare, which became the First UAE based company to be a part of FTSE 100. He is also chairman of UAE Exchange and founder and chairman of Neopharma, Finablr and BRS Ventures.

Dr. Shetty will deliver the 2018 C3 Summit keynote address on Philanthropy & Public-Private Partnerships: Shared Value for Lasting Change. He will also participate in a panel The Impact of Philanthropy on a Global Healthcare System.

About Alitheia Holdings

This year's Title Sponsor, Alitheia Holdings, will again partner with C3 Summit as the title sponsor through 2021, both in New York and Riyadh. Founded by Jared Elkins, Alitheia is the holding company for the Alitheia Fund. A diversified hedge fund investing in Precious Metals, Energy, Biomedical, Clean Water and Agriculture, with a strong focus on hemp, it will be put on the blockchain. Built on the Ethereum Platform, investors, market makers, regulators, and the world can finally see the entire economic cycle of commodities production, globally. The Alitheia Project is proud to present the Alitheia Coin, the world's best quarterly dividend bearing coin with planned dividends to be paid quarterly. "We are honored to present this year's C3 Summit as Title Sponsor in both New York and Riyadh, and look forward to partnering together for the next three years," said Jared Elkins, Founder, President and CEO of Alitheia Holdings.

About C3 Summit International

Held in New York City and Riyadh each year, the C3 Summits are the fastest growing and most important interdisciplinary global conferences for senior healthcare and business professionals in the US-Arab world. C3 focuses on the most important aspects of relations between the US and Arab World: Community, Collaboration, and Commerce, as it seeks to bridge divides through a better understanding between the regions. The C3 Summit collaborates with the U.S. State Department, The United Nations, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and dozens of government and business leaders. To see speakers, agenda and register to attend, go to C3 Summit.

The theme of the 2018 C3 US-Arab Business Summit is Moving Healthcare, Commerce and Philanthropy Beyond Bilateral Borders. Panel discussions will address topics ranging from environmental risks, infrastructure, healthcare, law and finance, with a focus on the development of "best business practices and healthcare diplomacy" for a global world.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Alitheia Holdings as Title Sponsor through 2021. We are equally humbled to present the C3 Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Shetty. His combined leadership experience, both globally and in service to his country, as a leader and as a businessman, is second to none. His knowledge of medicine combined with his philanthropic passion is particularly timely given the threats our societies face against the battle of borderless disease," said Ransel N. Potter, Founder and Managing Partner of C3 International.

