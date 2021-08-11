C3M Launches Cloud Security Assessment Service in North America

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C3M, a leader in Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Cloud Identity and Entitlement Management (CIEM) today announces the launch of its Cloud Security Assessment as a Service in North America helping companies to gain immediate deep visibility into their cloud infrastructure and cloud security posture.

The fully automated, 100% API based and completely agentless service discovers cloud assets of an organisation and identifies risky configurations. Comparing baseline cloud security posture with industry best practices, the C3M assessment service also checks the company's resources against security policies and multiple compliance standards including FedRamp and NIST.

Businesses migrating to the cloud are faced with a unique set of challenges including visibility of cloud resources and security posture. With 99% of misconfigurations going unnoticed the C3M platform assesses the company's cloud for misconfigurations and cloud best practices, generating reports in real-time.

"It's imperative Enterprises identify risks within their cloud infrastructure," said Paddy Viswanathan, CEO of C3M. "Our automated security assessment highlights the point in time limitations and weaknesses within an organization's cloud. We've already achieved great success in North America, most notably, with Equifax as a major customer. We believe the launch of our new Cloud Security Assessment as a Service, will enable further market penetration."

C3M Cloud Security Assessment as a Service works by the customer creating a read-only service account that C3M uses to onboard cloud accounts. Metadata of cloud accounts is pulled down using APIs and the data is evaluated for conformity to security and compliance policies.

Within 30 minutes, reports provide an inventory of all assets across AWS, GCP, and Azure clouds: best practice on avoiding misconfigurations across the cloud environment and policy compliance, including violating controls and recommended fixes.

C3M is offering new customers a free cloud assessment of two cloud accounts worth $2,000. Further information is available at https://www.c3m.io/en/automated-cloud-security-assessment/

Contact: Duncan Hume [email protected] for more information Tel 706 347 1867

About C3M

C3M is headquartered in San Francisco. C3M's Cloud Control is a 100% Agent-less, API based, cloud-native security solution giving actionable insights into cloud security and infrastructure, while auto-remediating security violations. C3M Access Control gives Enterprises control over identities and infrastructure entitlements, and right size identity privileges.

www.c3m.io

SOURCE c3M

Related Links

www.c3m.io

