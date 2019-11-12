C4® Delivers Performance Energy to 3,000 7-Eleven Stores

7-Eleven is the world's largest chain of convenience stores, operating in 17 countries with nearly 70,000 total locations. Tapping into 3,000 US locations will bring the iconic yellow C4 can closer than ever to existing fans and new customers eager to experience performance energy. The initial 3,000 stores are spread across the Northeast, North Atlantic, Mid-Atlantic, and C4's home state of Texas.

Greg Moran, National Accounts Director of Beverage for C4's parent company, Nutrabolt, is thrilled with the new partnership. "The most exciting part of this venture for C4 is being able to launch in the largest c-store chain in the market in some of the most densely populated areas in the country," Moran said. "This will give our fans and new consumers multiple locations to grab a cold can of C4 and really understand what we call 'energy you can feel.' We look forward to building a powerful long-term national partnership with 7-Eleven."

Powered by CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine, BetaPower®, and other key ingredients that support explosive energy, alertness, and performance, the C4® lineup is dominating the booming performance energy category across the country. With nine amazing flavors built on zero sugar, sodium, carbs, and calories, C4® also carries permission to win in the expanding sugar-free subcategory.

To try the explosive energy of C4® near you, visit our store locator at findc4.com. To add the power of C4® to your retail cooler, contact iwantc4@nutrabolt.com today. More explosive growth is on the way.

About Nutrabolt

As the makers of C4®, Nutrabolt has been committed to making fitness accessible to all since 2002. Since its launch in 2011, C4® has become the undisputed pre-workout champ, with over 2 billion servings sold. Today, Nutrabolt makes a full range of leading products for people who want to maximize performance and dominate life. You can find C4® in a rapidly growing list of convenience stores and many of the world's largest specialty, big box, and online retailers.

SOURCE C4

