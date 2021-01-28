C4 Energy Launches C4 Smart Energy Black Cherry at Vitamin Shoppe

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C4 Energy, creator of both the bestselling pre-workout and the fastest growing energy drink in the nation, is proud to announce the launch of C4 Smart Energy Black Cherry at Vitamin Shoppe stores nationwide. With a crisp, bold and tart flavor profile, this highly anticipated new launch is also formulated with brain-boosting ingredients that support energy and alertness, mental focus, attention, recall, and mood.

The new Black Cherry flavor celebrates C4's longstanding partnership with Vitamin Shoppe; the two companies have a storied relationship dating back to 2011. C4 and Vitamin Shoppe have grown in tandem over the past decade to dominate the sports nutrition industry, making this exclusive launch a natural fit as C4 introduces this in demand flavor. Over the past 10 years, the C4 family has grown to captain over 40 percent share of the pre-workout category, totaling more than 3 billion servings sold worldwide.

"Our specialty exclusive flavor launch with Vitamin Shoppe is a testament to our 10-year retail partnership built on performance energy expertise and credibility," Aaron Heidebreicht, Senior Vice President of Sales, FDMC & Specialty America's at parent company Nutrabolt. "C4 Smart Energy Black Cherry gives us permission to bring authentic performance energy to an excited and eager specialty audience while delivering expanded usage occasions that benefit our heritage consumer."

C4's commitment to scientifically proven formulas and an unparalleled flavor experience has contributed to the company's staggering energy drink growth in 2020. Since introducing C4 Smart Energy last winter, combined with other marketing initiatives, the company saw a sales increase of 163% and retail sales that eclipsed the $100 million mark in 2020. In a recent study, 81% of consumers surveyed said they viewed C4 Energy as improving performance and activity, ranking higher than all other energy drinks.

The Black Cherry launch signals the first of many new flavors to come within the Smart Energy lineup. Created for overachievers everywhere, C4 Smart Energy is proudly made with natural flavors and naturally derived caffeine, and is free of artificial colors or dyes.

About Nutrabolt

A global leader in sports nutrition, Nutrabolt is known and trusted by millions of consumers, consisting of elite competitors, everyday gym goers, and people looking to perform in all aspects of life. Since launching in 2002, the vision behind the company has been to innovate, inspire, and make products that maximize human potential. Currently, Nutrabolt's portfolio includes two industry leading sports nutrition brands: Cellucor, makers of C4, the bestselling pre-workout in the nation, and XTEND, the number one BCAA (Branched-Chain Amino Acids) brand in the world. In late 2018, the C4 product line was expanded to take on the performance segment of the energy drink category leveraging its strong performance heritage and broad awareness amongst fitness enthusiasts. Currently, the C4 energy drink is the fastest growing within this newly created segment of energy drinks and has gained considerable distribution across a large network of beer and independent DSD partners.

Nutrabolt believes in ensuring the masses have access to high quality, clinically studied products that help people perform at the top of their game, both physically and cognitively. As the largest independently held sports nutrition company in the world, Nutrabolt's brands are available in the world's largest specialty, big box, convenience and online retailers including Walmart, Costco, Amazon, 7-11, GNC and Target, and are also distributed in over 125 countries. As Nutrabolt continues to conquer the sports nutrition market and rapidly emerge into the energy drink category, it aims to increase the accessibility of effective, groundbreaking, and science-backed products to a broader consumer base, all while helping those consumers improve performance across all aspects of their lives.

About Vitamin Shoppe

The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc., is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor Weight Management System™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, and True Athlete®. The Company conducts business through over 715 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com.

SOURCE C4 Energy