C4® Energy Turns Up The Heat This Summer And Announces Partnership With Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrabolt, a global leader in active health & wellness and the maker of C4® Energy, the fastest growing energy drink brand1, today announced its partnership with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models and trailblazers Jasmine Sanders, Josephine Skriver, Kate Bock and Kelsey Merritt, expanding its growing roster of top-tier talent. The four exceptional women will be spreading C4®'s vision of a healthy and active lifestyle to their combined 19+ million followers across social media channels.

Each woman brings a diverse background and skill set to the C4® Energy team in addition to their experiences as Sports Illustrated models. Skriver, originally from Denmark, is a supermodel and entrepreneur. She was named "Rookie of the Year" in 2020, has graced the runaways of top designers around the globe, is an LGBTQ activist and is the co-founder of popular fitness channel "Joja"; Sanders, a German-American, is an acclaimed model, a social cause activist and mentor, was named "Rookie of the Year" in 2019 and has a 4-week total body fitness program. She also landed on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue with Bock in 2020; Bock, originally from Canada, was named "Rookie of the Year" in 2013, has covered prominent fashion publications and is an entrepreneur and equity partner in startups under the health and wellness umbrella; and Merritt, who was the first Filipino to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2019, is also an advocate for removing plastic pollution from the oceans. Together, these women radiate positivity and C4® Energy's shared common values of hard work and determination, and as part of the partnership, the models will appear in digital content showcasing the newly released C4® Smart Energy Natural Zero line as official brand ambassadors. All four women are represented by The Society Management in New York.

"Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock and Kelsey Merritt are incredibly hardworking models from the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family and are accomplished entrepreneurs. They know better than anyone the importance of living a holistic wellness lifestyle while fueling your body and mind with clean energy. It's truly an honor to welcome them to the C4® family," said Rajaa Grar, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Nutrabolt. "Our new partnership brings us the opportunity to align with top-tier talent who embody all of our core values from both a business and an athletic perspective. We can't wait to see what they will bring to C4® Energy. "

"C4® Energy fuels my workouts and my busy, always on the go lifestyle. I'm so excited to partner with a natural, clean energy drink that tastes amazing," says Jasmine Sanders, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. "C4® Energy's message of positivity, hard work, and determination to make your success a reality really resonates with the values that I stand for."

Offering plant-based energy derived from green tea extract with key functional benefits, C4® Smart Energy Natural Zero helps increase brain health, focus, attention and recall, serving as a catalyst for fans to look and feel their best. Available in three great-tasting flavors, Cherry Lime, Blackberry and Grapefruit, C4® Smart Energy Natural Zero is naturally sweetened with Stevia, contains no artificial colors or dyes, and will be available at 700+ Vitamin Shoppe locations nationwide starting September 2021.

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a global leader in active nutrition and better-for-you performance beverages, known and trusted by millions of active individuals, fitness fanatics, elite athletes, and people looking to optimize their performance in all aspects of life in and out of the gym. The company's portfolio includes industry-leading sports nutrition brands: Cellucor® – the original maker of C4®, the bestselling pre-workout in America, and XTEND® - the number one BCAA brand in the world. The C4® product line has recently transcended the sports nutrition market to become the fastest growing performance energy beverage in the nation while accelerating its market share expansion within the sports nutrition category. Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 150 countries, is sold through the company's owned e-commerce platforms, and is available at leading retailers across the nation, including Walmart, Publix, Amazon, 7-Eleven, GNC, Target, Kroger, Walgreens, and the Vitamin Shoppe.

About the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is one of the most recognizable and influential symbols of pop culture. Featuring talent from around the world, the issue has become a revered launching pad for successful careers in media, fashion, business, TV and film. The iconic and innovative institution continues to set the cultural tone and evoke discussion about what defines beauty on a global scale. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has become a lifestyle platform that champions body confidence and self-expression, and connects with diverse audiences through digital content and signature experiences that nurture the body, soul and spirit. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit remains steadfast in its goal of providing an inspirational media platform for individuals where they can connect, explore and engage with 24/7 content that speaks to wellness, travel, food, style and beauty.

