C4ISR Market Size to Grow by USD 30.22 billion, BAE Systems Plc and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

C4ISR Market 2021-2025: Scope

The C4ISR market report covers the following areas:

C4ISR Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the C4ISR Market, including BAE Systems Plc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Co., Saab AB, and Thales Group among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

BAE Systems Plc - The company offers C4ISR products such as Identification systems and combat ID, WIN-T, CONOPS, and C41 tactical vehicle.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. - The company offers a C4ISR product, Integrated C4ISR, a force multiplier that enhances mission capabilities and enables warfighters to meet continuing requirements, despite anticipated cuts.

Elbit Systems Ltd. - The company offers C4ISR products such as Battle management systems (BMS), HF/VHF/UHF/microwave radio networks, Elbit Systems EW and SIGINT, and Ground surveillance radars (GSR).

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. - The company offers C4ISR products for engineering and integration, software support and cyber security engineering support. The company also provides communication and control systems such as GeoSuite, Tactical Ground Reporting System, and Tactical Airspace Integration System.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. - The company offers C4ISR products with capabilities such as Network ISR System Architecture, SIGINT Systems: Signals, Sensors and Processing, Communications System Development and Integration, Specialized Aircraft, Maintenance and Modification, Navigational Warfare, Threat Awareness and Self-Protection Systems, and others.

C4ISR Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Platform

Land based: This segment will contribute the highest to the market growth during the forecast period. The C4ISR system for land-based platforms includes armored vehicles, ground stations, and surveillance radars, as well as individual personnel who carry mobile equipment.



Airborne



Naval



Space based

Geography

North America: North America will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The suppliers of C4ISR systems in the region are focusing on efficient integration, maintenance, and upgrading of the existing C4ISR systems. This will drive the growth of the market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. This US is a key country in the market in the region.

Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. View our Sample Report

C4ISR Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist C4ISR market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the C4ISR market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the C4ISR market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of C4ISR market vendors

C4ISR Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 30.22 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.61 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAE Systems Plc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Co., Saab AB, and Thales Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

