C5 Capital Appoints Alexandra Gardiner as Chief Finance Officer

C5 Capital, the specialist venture capital firm that invests in cybersecurity, space, and energy security has appointed Alexandra Gardiner as its Chief Finance Officer (CFO).

Ms. Gardiner is a proven business leader who brings a broad range of financial services industry experience, with over 30 years' experience in private equity and hedge funds. In her new role, Ms. Gardiner will be responsible for fund operations, finance, and tax matters.

Alexandra Gardiner

Andre Pienaar, CEO and Founder of C5 Capital, said: "Alex is an incredibly accomplished finance executive and will be an indispensable addition to C5 Capital's leadership team. Her financial experience and deep understanding of our business will strengthen our foundation and accelerate growth. On behalf of the entire C5 team, I welcome Alex, and look forward to her contributions."

Paul Singer, Chief Operating Officer of C5 Capital, said: "Alex rounds out our leadership team bringing broad finance experience to improve operational efficiencies that will help us scale assets under management to $1 billion. We are excited to bring on someone with her experience to lead our global finance team."

Alexandra Gardiner, Chief Financial Officer of C5 Capital, said: "I am excited to join the C5 team. The company has tremendous potential and vision for future growth, and I look forward to working with this team of incredible individuals. It is a great honor to become a member of the C5 family and contribute to a business that strives to strengthen cybersecurity in a time of unprecedented technological advancement."

Ms. Gardiner joins C5 Capital from Capitol Seniors Housing, where she was appointed as CFO. Prior to Capitol Seniors housing, she was the director of finance for Cresa Global, where she participated in the 2017 roll up of 19 of Cresa's most successful units into a new corporate entity, Cresa Global Inc. Ms. Gardiner also brings extensive audit and Big Four accounting firm experience. Ms. Gardiner is a CPA and holds an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business.

About C5 Capital

C5 Capital (C5) is a specialist venture capital firm that invests in cybersecurity, space, and energy security. C5's investment strategy is focused on building long-term relationships with innovative and resilient founders that share in its mission to build a secure future. C5 Capital is headquartered in Washington, DC with locations in London, Luxembourg, and Vienna. For more information, visit: www.c5capital.com.

