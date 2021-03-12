Cable and FTTH Subscriber Growth Pushes Q4 Broadband Access Equipment Spend Up 3 Percent Y/Y, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, total global revenue for Broadband Access equipment increased to $3.5 B, up 3 percent from 4Q 2019. Growth came from spending on PON ONTs and DOCSIS 3.1 CPE, as well as sustained spending on 10 Gbps PON OLT ports.

"Cable and fiber providers continue to add subscribers at a furious pace," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President, Broadband Access and Home Networking. "This plus concern over future CPE availability is driving the record purchases of new CPE units," explained Heynen.

Following are additional highlights from the 4Q 2020 Broadband Access Quarterly Report:

Total cable access concentrator revenue decreased 1 percent year-over-year (Y/Y) to $252 M . Higher DOCSIS license purchases in North America were offset by slower growth internationally. Additionally, strong growth in virtual CCAP revenue was offset by lower-than-expected sales of Remote PHY and Remote MACPHY devices.

. Higher DOCSIS license purchases in were offset by slower growth internationally. Additionally, strong growth in virtual CCAP revenue was offset by lower-than-expected sales of Remote PHY and Remote MACPHY devices. Total DSL Access Concentrator revenue was down 44 percent Y/Y, driven by slower port shipments worldwide after a strong Q3 2020.

Total XGS-PON OLT port shipments reached their highest level yet, with port shipments up 77 percent Q/Q and 433 percent Y/Y.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Broadband Access and Home Networking Quarterly Report provides a complete overview of the Broadband Access market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and port/unit shipments for Cable, DSL, and PON equipment. Covered equipment includes Converged Cable Access Platforms (CCAP) and Distributed Access Architectures (DAA); Digital Subscriber Line Access Multiplexers ([DSLAMs] by technology ADSL/ADSL2+, G.SHDSL, VDSL, VDSL Profile 35b, and G.FAST); PON Optical Line Terminals (OLTs), Cable, DSL, and PON CPE (Customer Premises Equipment); and SOHO WLAN Equipment, including Mesh Routers. For more information about the report, please contact [email protected].

