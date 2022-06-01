Cable Assembly Market - 56% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by Increased Popularity of Fiber Optics | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Technavio

Jun 01, 2022, 01:15 ET

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cable Assembly Market by Product (Application-specific, Rectangular, RF, Circular, and Others), Application (automotive, consumer electronics, telecom and datacom, industrial, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The cable assembly market size is expected to increase by USD 67.87 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61%.as per the latest market report by Technavio. 56% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for cable assembly in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising investments in telecommunication network infrastructure will facilitate the cable assembly market growth in APAC over the forecast period. 

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver - The growing focus on the environment and the depletion of fossil fuel reserves has increased the sales of EVs in the last few years. The sales of EVs have rapidly grown over the last ten years, especially in countries such as the US, Germany, China, the UK, and the Netherlands, due to technological advances, which have reduced the cost of batteries and improved the efficiency of EVs. The implementation of low prices and the availability of subsidies for EVs will increase their sales during the forecast period. Cable assemblies are used in many onboard systems such as battery and power supply, ignition systems, steering systems, braking systems, interior and exterior lighting, and safety and security. The number of cable assemblies used in EVs is higher than that in ICE vehicles due to a greater number of cable connections for batteries and other related circuits. Hence, the growth in the sales of EVs will drive the growth of the global cable assembly market during the forecast period.
  • Market Challenges Many end-users that buy raw materials in large quantities switch to vendors that produce counterfeit products to increase their profit margins. Hence, with the increase in supply and low product differentiation, several local vendors manufacture low-quality products that are unbranded or use the brand names of prominent vendors. The availability of such counterfeit products affects the sales of global vendors and hampers their reputation. The need for low capital investment allows many vendors to manufacture cable assemblies and sell under the reputed brand names. Vendors that offer counterfeit cable assemblies sell them at a low cost to increase sales. The common availability of raw materials, high number of product variants, huge demand from the aftermarket, and low initial investment have increased the availability of counterfeit products, which is a challenge for the growth of the global cable assembly market.

Segmentation Analysis:

The cable assembly market report is segmented by Product (Application-specific, Rectangular, RF, Circular, and Others), Application (automotive, consumer electronics, telecom and datacom, industrial, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). 

Some Companies Mentioned

The cable assembly market is fragmented and the vendors are expanding their presence worldwide to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

    • 3M Co.
    • Amphenol Corp.
    • BizLink Holding Inc.
    • Cable Manufacturing and Assembly Co. Inc.
    • Corning Inc.
    • Minnesota Wire and Cable Co.
    • Molex LLC
    • RF Industries Ltd.
    • Smiths Group Plc
    • TE Connectivity Ltd.
Cable Assembly Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6.61%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 67.87 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.29

Performing market contribution

APAC at 56%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Amphenol Corp., BizLink Holding Inc., Cable Manufacturing and Assembly Co. Inc., Corning Inc., Minnesota Wire and Cable Co., Molex LLC, RF Industries Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, and TE Connectivity Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

