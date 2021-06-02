Cable assembly market to grow by USD 67.87 billion: COVID-19 Focused Report|Featuring 3M Co. and Amphenol Corp. among others|Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cable Assembly Market Analysis Report by Product (Application-specific, Rectangular, RF, Circular, and Others), Application (Automotive, Consumer electronics, Telecom and datacom, Industrial, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

The cable assembly market is driven by the increasing demand for EVs. In addition, the increased popularity of fiber optics is anticipated to boost the growth of the Cable Assembly Market.

Cable assemblies are used in many onboard systems such as battery and power supply, ignition systems, steering systems, braking systems, interior and exterior lighting, and safety and security. The automotive sector is the major end-user of cable assemblies. The growing focus on the environment and the depletion of fossil fuel reserves has increased the sales of EVs in several developing countries. The number of cable assemblies used in EVs is higher than that in ICE vehicles due to a greater number of cable connections for batteries and other related circuits. The rapid sales of EVs will further drive the growth of the global cable assembly market during the forecast period.

Major Five Cable Assembly Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. offers a wide range of Car assembly products such as 3M Twin Axial Cable, SL880112 Series, 4 Pair, 4 Sidebands in Center, 3M High Routability Internal MiniSAS HD Cable Assembly, Shortened Connector, 8U Series, and other products.

Amphenol Corp.

Amphenol Corp. offers Amphenol Charger Cable Solutions that provide highly flexible customized connection solutions from standard USB2.0 to the device side with Pogo pins or Spring.

BizLink Holding Inc.

BizLink Holding Inc. offers BizLink automotive cable assemblies and wire harnesses that provide you custom solutions, reliable products, and seamless integration in the motor vehicle industry.

Cable Manufacturing and Assembly Co. Inc.

Cable Manufacturing and Assembly Co. Inc. offers car assemblies such as push-pull cables, pull pull cables, and other assemblies.

Corning Inc.

Corning Inc. offers car assemblies such as simplex cable accessories, two fiber cable assemblies, multifiber cable assemblies, and other assemblies.

Cable Assembly Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Application-specific - size and forecast 2020-2025

Rectangular - size and forecast 2020-2025

RF - size and forecast 2020-2025

Circular - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cable Assembly Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Automotive - size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Telecom and datacom - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cable Assembly Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

