Cable Laying Vessel Market to Reach US$ 3.31 Bn by 2031, TMR Report

May 05, 2022, 00:30 ET
- Keen players in the cable laying vessel market play a major role in manufacture of vessels for diverse needs of the offshore energy industry
- Focus on capacity, efficiency, and flexibility is leading to the development of cable laying vessels to complete more jobs with fewer operations
ALBANY, N.Y., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cable laying vessel market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The significant demand for submarine cables for high-speed broadband and mobile connectivity in subsea fuels the growth of the cable laying vessel market. Large investments from telecommunications companies for the installation of submarine cables to serve the growing demand for improved and faster underwater communication are attracting investments in the cable laying vessel market.
Economic value of submarine cables that alleviates the limitations of data transmitting capacity of existing cables creates ample opportunities in cable laying vessel market. Rise in investments in installation of subsea cables leading to increase in focus of shipbuilding companies on the development of cable laying vessels is gathering steam. According to the International Cable Protection Committee, nearly 99% of the of the world's communication is provided via subsea cables.
Cable Laying Vessel Market – Key Findings of Report
- Extensive use of subsea cables in the offshore oil & gas sector that connects oil and gas platforms with mainland power grids for high quality and reliable shore-to-platform, and internal platform fiber-optic communication creates substantial demand for specialized vessels for laying submarine cables
- Economic advantages of offshore wind technology that enables to exploit both higher and smoother offshore wind resources for mega scale energy projects for densely populated coastal areas, which makes it an important addition in low carbon technologies creates ample opportunities in cable laying vessel market. Nonetheless, need to address challenges in the offshore energy industry provides thrust for innovations in the cable laying vessel market. The effort of Nexans S.A. for made-to-order installation vessels for diverse needs of the offshore energy industry is a case in point.
- Investments for the development of environmentally sustainable cable laying ships are transforming the cable laying vessel market landscape. Capacity, flexibility, and efficiency are the focus of stakeholders in the cable laying vessel market. For instance, Fincantieri Norwegian subsidiary Vard – a leading global shipbuilder of specialized vessels has entered into an agreement with Dutch company Van Oord for the design and development of environment-friendly cable laying vessel.
- Demand for submarine power cables for power grid connections across borders is creating new frontiers in the cable laying vessel market. Critical advantage of international power grid interconnections that allows two or more adjoining countries to share power generation resources is favorable to their commission. The installation of four subsea cable interconnectors in the U.K. that is linked with Ireland, France, Northern Ireland, and the Netherlands provides opportunities for countries on both sides of the interconnector to gain from lower cost energy supply at various times of the year.
- Asia Pacific is a key region in the cable laying vessel market. Excessive penetration of mobile devices leading to laying of new subsea cables in ocean beds for data transmission provides impetus to cable laying vessels market of the region.
Cable Laying Vessel Market – Growth Drivers
- Use of cable laying vessels to lay subsea cable in the seabed for development of offshore wind farms for clean technologies creates ample opportunities in cable laying vessel market
- Exponential growth of the telecommunications sector leading to construction of subsea cables for data transmission stimulates growth of the cable laying vessel market
Cable Laying Vessel Market – Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the cable laying vessel market are;
- Van Oord
- NEXAN
- Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V.
- Royal IHC
- ASEAN Cableship Pte Ltd.
- E-Marine PJSC
- Global Marine
- NTT ENGINEERING MARINE CORPORATION
- Prysmian Group
- NKT A/S
- DEEPOCEAN
- Damen Shipyards Group
- Seaway 7
- Orange Marine
The cable laying vessel market is segmented as follows;
Cable Laying Vessel Market, by Vessel Type
- Cable Laying
- Cable Repairing
Cable Laying Vessel Market, by Capacity
- Below 1000 Tons
- 1000 – 3000 Tons
- 3001 – 5000 Tons
- 5001 – 7000 Tons
- Above 7000 Tons
Cable Laying Vessel Market, by Water Depth
- Shallow Water
- Deep Water
Cable Laying Vessel Market, by End User
- Offshore Oil & Gas
- Offshore Wind Farms
- Telecom
- Others (including Navy)
Cable Laying Vessel Market, by Region
- U.S.
- Europe
- France
- Italy
- U.K.
- Sweden
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Barbados
- Rest of Latin America
