Cable Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.10% from 2020 to 2025: By End-user and Geography | Size, Share, Trend Analysis, and Segment Forecasts

The cable market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Technavio analyzes the market by End User (Telecommunication, Power transmission, Construction, Refineries and oil rigs, and Others) and Geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The cable market share growth by the telecommunication segment has been significant. Through these insights, you can safely deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior, which is crucial to gauge segment-wise revenue growth during 2021-2025 and embrace technologies to improve business efficiency.

This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the cable market size. Furthermore, our analysts have indicated actionable market insights on each segment, which is crucial to predict change in consumer demand.

The Cable Market Covers the Following Areas:

Cable Market Sizing

Cable Market Forecast

Cable Market Analysis

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Companies Mentioned

Belden Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Leoni AG

LS Cable and System Ltd.

Nexans SA

NKT AS

Prysmian Spa

Southwire Co. LLC

Sumitomo Corp.

Belden Inc.- The company offers cables such as ethernet cables, fiber optic cables, audio cables and more. Moreover, the business segments includes- Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions.

Fujikura Ltd.- The company offers cables such as telephone cables, LAN cables, general purpose coaxial cables and more.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.- The company offers power cables such as extra high voltage power transmission cable, overhead power transmission cable, submarime power cable and more.

Cable Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.10% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 88.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.72 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Belden Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Leoni AG, LS Cable and System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, and Sumitomo Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Power transmission - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Refineries and oil rigs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

