Cable One To Contribute Its Alabama Assets To Hargray

HILTON HEAD, S.C., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hargray Communications announced today an agreement for Cable One, Inc. to contribute to Hargray its Alabama assets, comprised of its system serving Anniston, Alabama and surrounding areas. Under the terms of the agreement, Cable One will hold a minority equity interest in Hargray upon closing. The transaction, expected to close this fall pending regulatory approvals, will add residential and commercial customers to Hargray's expanding business in the southeastern United States and will expand Hargray's meaningful presence in Alabama where Hargray already serves neighboring Pell City.

"At a time when reliable, high-speed Internet access has never been more essential to enable people and communities to connect and thrive, we are pleased to add the Alabama assets of Cable One to our growing portfolio," said Michael Gottdenker, Hargray Chairman & CEO. "We look forward to building upon Cable One's network investments to deliver premium communications products and solutions to homes and businesses in Anniston, Jacksonville, Oxford, and the surrounding communities."

David Armistead, Senior Vice President of Hargray Communications, noted, "In the markets we serve, we take seriously our opportunity and obligation to invest in the local community. We intend to retain Cable One's local colleagues and will become involved in the community to deliver the same robust suite of residential and commercial services and exceptional customer support we are known for in nearby Pell City, Alabama and across Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina."

"We believe Hargray, whose values mirror our own, will be an excellent fit for the Anniston community. Hargray will be able to use its regional scale to further invest in the Anniston market while continuing to provide Anniston customers with the latest technological advancements and the highest level of customer care," said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO. "Additionally, and as a result of this transaction, Cable One will have the opportunity to share in Hargray's growth while increasing our opportunities for continued investment."

Hargray will build upon Cable One's prior investments to further enhance the network and provide next-generation products and services to homes including 1 Gbps high speed Internet with Wall-to-Wall Wi-Fi and premium TV with access to a prime selection of programs on-the-go. Businesses will enjoy enhanced data, voice, and video services, including hosted unified communications, metro-ethernet, symmetrical and asymmetrical Internet, and video services customized for various commercial applications.

Current Cable One customers (under the Sparklight® brand) can expect to receive timely and transparent communications throughout the transition to Hargray. For information, please visit hargray.com/CableOne.

Hargray is owned by a long-term investor group led by The Pritzker Organization, the merchant bank for the Tom Pritzker family. In addition to The Pritzker Organization, the investor group currently includes Stephens Capital Partners, Redwood Capital Investments, WaveDivision Capital, and management.

About Hargray

Founded in 1947, Hargray is a regional telecommunications company providing advanced communications and entertainment services in a growing set of markets in the southeastern United States. Hargray delivers the most advanced technology and the best service for its customers and is active in the communities it serves by supporting a wide range of local charities, organizations, projects, and events.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. is a leading broadband communications provider serving residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight® and Clearwave brands.

