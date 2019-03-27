PLAINVIEW, N.Y., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cable seal supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, lists the top 4 uses for cable seals in the automotive industry.

Cable seals are strong, effective, and tamper evident, making them a good choice for a number of industries. Their cables can withstand force and extreme conditions and require a cutting tool to remove. This makes them one of the most reliable types of security seals available.

One industry that benefits greatly from the use of cable seals is the automotive industry. The following are four of the most effective uses of cable seals in the automotive industry:

Cross-border transport of automobiles. Many automobile companies must transport new vehicles from one country to another. Unfortunately, this makes them a prime target for people to exploit security flaws and steal or damage the shipment. Security during repairs or part replacements. Cable seals are effective at securing parts that are tagged as needing repair. Their flexibility in length and shape make them a good choice for car parts, since there are often irregular shapes and tight spaces. Security of parts during vehicle use. Similarly, certain car parts need to be secured in order for vehicles to operate properly. Cable seals are a great choice for this application as well because of their flexibility and varying cable lengths. Securing items at the auto dealerships. Auto dealerships are prime suspects for thieves who target high-value items. Items like car keys, important documents, or car accessories.

Cable seals are a great choice for the automotive industry, as well as many other industries. The flexibility and versatility offered by the diameter and length of cable, as well as the level of security they provide, makes them a great choice for securing high-value items.

