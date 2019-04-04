Cable Seals Manufacturer, American Casting and Manufacturing, Explains How Seal Customization Works to Maximize Security Benefits and Controls

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cable seals manufacturer, American Casting & Manufacturing, explains how seal customization works to maximize security benefits and control.

While security seals alone are an adequate way to deter theft and prevent tampering, there is more that can be done to increase the effectiveness. One of the most impactful things organizations can do to increase seal effectiveness is customize the seals per application. Here is some guidance for ways to customize seals and how those changes can improve security.

There are many different ways to customize security seals. They include:

Enhancing visual identification. Having a unique mark or indicator on the seal can ensure that seals cannot be removed or replaced without clear indication. This can also mean using logos or labels for a quick way to identify the item or its origin.

Having a unique mark or indicator on the seal can ensure that seals cannot be removed or replaced without clear indication. This can also mean using logos or labels for a quick way to identify the item or its origin. Varying seal attributes. By rotating colors, alpha-numeric combinations, seal models, and material coding on a regular basis, it becomes difficult for people to plan an attack against your goods because security methods are constantly changing.

By rotating colors, alpha-numeric combinations, seal models, and material coding on a regular basis, it becomes difficult for people to plan an attack against your goods because security methods are constantly changing. ID tracking. Having a unique barcode assigned to each seal assists with easy, accurate tracking of goods. For even more security, the barcode can be separate from the seal and have another linking identifier. Barcodes also help prevent human error because there is no manual recording of seal numbers.

The more tactics you can employ, the better results you will have. Layering security methods and customizations produces the best results. At the very least, organizations should be taking at least one customization step. Customization drastically reduces the likelihood of theft or tampering. It also gives the organization much more control over the movement of goods from start to finish. This is especially important for any goods that enter a supply chain or change hands often. It is important that organizations are always analyzing and evaluating their methods to increase the effectiveness of their seals.

American Casting & Manufacturing manufacturers a wide range of security seals that have customization options to maximize security benefits and controls.

About American Casting and Manufacturing: American Casting and Manufacturing Cable Seals Supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2008 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting & Manufacturing

Related Links

https://seals.com/index.php/all-products/cable-seals

