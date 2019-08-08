PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When transporting goods, you want to have complete peace of mind that there is no tampering or theft taking place. It's a challenge to find ways to secure cargo that both deters tampering and gives evidence of it. Security seals ensure that your items will be secure during the transportation process, and any tampering will be made evident.

However, with the variety of security seals available to choose from, it's important to know which seal is the best to fit your transportation needs. Cable seals are one of the better options for transportation as opposed to other seal models. Cable seals supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, explains 3 benefits cable seals provide when transporting goods.

Security: By using a cable seal in mass transit, you are ensuring that your goods are well guarded against theft and tampering. In the event your items have been compromised, there will be clear evidence due to the broken or altered seal. Not only will cable seals keep your goods secure, but their appearance alone will deter individuals from attempting to steal or tamper with your cargo from the start. Other types of seals, such as plastic seals, are more easily broken and can be removed by hand or a simple snipping tool. Versatility and Customizable: Cable seals are versatile and can be customized for specific uses. They are available in a variety of lengths and locking mechanisms, and can be customized by color, barcodes, and marking systems. Not only does this help specify specific goods, but it also assists with the accuracy of tracking during shipment. The versatility in length available with cable seals is another attractive feature to those needing to secure materials of various sizes, as opposed to fixed-length seals. Durability: Cable seals are made of a non-corrosive material that is durable enough to withstand potentially damaging conditions. When transporting goods through changing climates, using a security seal that is non-corrosive will prevent the seal from weakening in strength and becoming a potential target for tampering or theft. The durability of security seals ensures that your shipments are fully secure and protected from the beginning of the shipment, until the end.

Whether you are the one sending the items, or receiving them, cable seals will keep your items safe and secure throughout the entire shipment process. Contact one of American Casting's security seal experts the next time you're looking for a tamper evident seal to assist with your transportation process.

About American Casting and Manufacturing:

American Casting and Manufacturing cable seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting & Manufacturing