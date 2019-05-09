Cable Seals Supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, Explains How Cable Seals Provide a Middle Ground Between Indicative Plastic Seals and Bolt Seals

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to selecting the proper security seal, companies have a variety to choose from. Between indicative plastic seals and bolt seals, there seems to be an option for almost all situations. However, that may not always be the case. While both indicative plastic seals and bolt seals offer their own advantages, their limitations sometimes cause hesitation for manufacturers. This is where cable seals come in, to offer a solution to the limitations of other seals. Cable seals supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, explains how cable seals provide a middle ground between indicative plastic seals and bolt seals.

Cable seals are offered in various lengths, locking mechanisms, and marking options that offer customizable selections for almost any application need. This makes them the perfect middle ground between the easily broken plastic indicative seals and the non-adjustable bolt seals. Cable seals can be laser marked with sequential numbers, barcoding, or company/manufacturer names and typically employ non-performed steel cables to prevent cutting and reapplication.

Cable seals offer two distinct options when looking to secure cargo and other items. The first being fixed length cables seals, which are typically used to seal the keeper bars of a truck or trailer. The second popular cable seals are adjustable cable seals, available with cables in a variety of lengths and cable diameters. Large diameter cable seals are used mostly for transit security of high value or cross-border shipments. These types of cable seals follow the standards set by the Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism due to their functionality in the international shipping landscape. These seals are typically made with zinc and aluminum with an attached steel cable, but can be made up of any number of metals.

Not only can cable seals be used for ground shipping purposes, but they are also thought to be some of the best security seals for cargo shipments due to their tamper-evident nature. Many cargo shipments made by water face challenges that can harm the integrity of shipments. Cable seals can be used to seal either single items or doors to protect products from hard and potential tampering, making them the best seal to deal with the conditions that are usually associated with ocean-going vessels.

Cable seals offer a variety of options and solutions to the shipping industry. When companies look for their next shipping solutions, it may be best to consider cable seals to ensure that products arrive at their destination safely and unharmed.

