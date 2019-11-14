Cable Seals Supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, Lists 4 Things to Consider When Selecting a Security Seal

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Security seals can be found in use in a wide variety of industries, serving a range of unique purposes. In order to fulfill distinct security needs across a wide range of businesses, security seals are never one-size-fits-all; Every business must assess their specific security needs and choose the best security seals for their business. Cable seals supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, lists 4 key things to consider when selecting a security seal, so you can make the right choice for your business.

Seal Purpose: The first thing to consider is what the security seal's function will be. Is it going to be a tool for forced entry prevention or just tamper indication? What about for inventory control or valve security? Is your seal going to be traveling domestically or be a critical part of an international shipment? It's important to understand exactly what you need the seal for in order to come up with accurate suggestions for your business's security seal needs, so define this as your first step.

The Environment: Another important consideration is the kind of environment your security seal is going to be exposed to. If they're going to be used in oceanside conditions, salty air may corrode metal seals, meaning plastic seals will be more effective in this case. However, if the conditions are primarily traveling long-distances, through many check-points, you may need a higher security seal to prevent entry in transit.

Installation and Removal Processes: How easily or efficiently do you need to apply the security seal? Most seals have very simple, tool-free application processes. However, for removal, do you want the security seal to be easily broken off or removable with only specific tools? Some seals, like bolt seals, can only be removed with a bolt cutter, hence their high-security rating. Others, like plastic pull-tight seals, could be snipped with the smallest pair of scissors. The application and the removal of the seal itself should be carefully considered.

Regulation Compliance: One of the most important questions you must ask yourself is if your business must meet any local, regional, national, or international regulations. This is usually the case for international shipments, but some countries have standards for security seals domestically as well. Keep this in mind when looking at security seals, since your entire shipment process can be suspended as soon as any regulation is found to have been unmet. Stay up to date with current C-TPAT and ISO standards to ensure your cargo moves expeditiously and without delay.

With a wide variety of sizes, shapes, and models for security seals, it's understandable to have many questions regarding how to best identify which one is the perfect fit for your business. Consult an industry professional, like American Casting and Manufacturing not only for an extensive inventory but experience and insight as well.

