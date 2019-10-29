Cable Seals Supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, Shares Tips for Keeping Tank Trucks Secure With Cable Seals

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many types of security seals on the market at any given moment. With such a vast selection of security tools, it can be difficult for a business to properly assess their security needs and pick the right seal for their purposes. The tank trucking industry is a major area of the shipping economy that must deal with selecting the best cable seals for its security purposes. Tank trucks are responsible for transporting liquids, both hazardous and nonhazardous, across miles of land, so their security is of the utmost importance to all parties involved.

So, what is the best seal option for tank seal security? While plastic seals have been shown to be effective security tools for many businesses across the country, cable seals offer a higher security alternative that could provide a host of other benefits. However, they're only useful on your tank truck if your business truly sees a need fit for a cable seal. Cable seals supplier, American Casting & Manufacturing, shares some industry tips for keeping tank trunks secure using cable seals.

Analyze your tank truck routes: An important part of securing your tank trucks is seeing where they're sitting idle, what kinds of threats may be in place for them at idle stops, and how you can combat those threats. If your routes are running through notoriously high-alert areas for cargo threat or tampering, then it is smart to take proper precautions by investing in the stronger cable seal rather than a plastic seal. This will keep your tank truck more secure along its route, anticipating potential troubles before anything actually threatens the safety of your cargo.

Deter potential thieves and vandals: One great advantage of cable seals is that they work as a great deterrent for thieves and vandals. While plastic seals are effective security tools, many of them can be removed with a simple snip or a strong pull. A cable seal is much more secure in comparison, needing a special tool to remove from its position. In addition to this thief deterrent, the cable seal also holds up better against the threat of accidental breakage as well.

Get higher security for less effort: Both cable and plastic security seals do not require tools for their installation. However, the difference in security level for the same amount of installation effort is significant. While the cable seal is undoubtedly more expensive, for industries shipping high-value goods or transporting cargo through dangerous areas, they can be a better investment than plastic seals in the end.

Another quick tip to keep in mind is that if you're shipping across borders, your tank truck must be sealed according to ISO Certified standards for cable seals, indicating a higher need for security. If international shipment is not a concern, along with experiencing low threats and low-value cargo, then a plastic seal may fit your business's priorities better. However, if any of the above apply to your business, then a cable seal may be your next best investment.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting and Manufacturing cable seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting and Manufacturing

