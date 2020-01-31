Cable Seals Supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, Discusses Grain Elevators

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since grain elevators store products that are eventually consumed by people, quality control is of the utmost importance. Otherwise, the food and grain company will be liable for any illnesses people experience after consumption. That's not only bad for brand reputation, it's dangerous to the public. Avoiding contamination when storing grains is very important for public health. Security seals are an effective way to protect consumers from health issues and companies from liability.

Cable seals supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, discusses security seal use for grain elevators.

It's important that grain manufacturers use tamper resistant seals, like cable seals. This means selecting a seal that can only be removed with a specific tool, like a cable cutter, rather than just by hand. This makes unauthorized access very difficult, and in some cases impossible. It's also important that they select a durable seal, since they will be exposed to a variety of weather elements. Bolt seals are extremely durable and have permanent markings that withstand harsh conditions and resist fading.

Security seals are also an integral part of companies staying compliant with industry standards and regulations.

The United States Department of Agriculture sets strict grain handling procedures . They set strict standards for seal use when opening and closing grain elevators. Handlers must document seals that are going to be removed, remove it using a cutting tool, apply a new seal, and document the new seal. In this case, tamper resistant seals marked with unique alphanumeric coding are required.

The ISO 17712 and C-TPAT standards exist to help companies mitigate risk of theft, damage, or contamination to their goods when being transported or stored. Using high-security seals not only meets those standards, but gives companies confidence that they are not putting consumers at risk.

American Casting and Manufacturing produces a wide range of high-security seals like cable seals that meet compliance standards. There are also customization options using color-coding and alphanumeric printing to increase organization and add another layer of security.

