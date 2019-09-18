PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The standards surrounding security seals are actually quite numerous and have four major series of standards that must be considered when dealing with security seals. Cable seals supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, lists and explains the current security seal standards below. Read on to check out all 4 current security seal standard series.

ISO-17712: The ISO-17712 sets the kinds of seals that are on the market for use in various industries, outlining 3 different categories of seals: indicative, security, and high security. These standards are backed by a strength test and functional analysis in order to label a security seal as one of these three categories. Seals in the categories of "Security" or "Indicative" seals are seldom submitted for formal certification since it would only confirm something already known…that they don't pass the strength tests for "high security" seals according to ISO-17712. There is no existing standardized testing to verify the performance or security capability of seals. Only tests for strength and resistance to forced opening are employed.

But beyond this categorization, the ISO standards also outline principles for security seal manufacturers, including clauses on inspection and quality control, among many other topics. Any quality security seal should come from a company that is compliant with the relevant clauses, as is American Casting & Manufacturing.

C-TPAT: The US Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (C-TPAT) is a voluntary alliance of shippers that agree to work with the US customers office to develop important cargo security standards. There are guidelines set for C-TPAT partnership shippers, including using a tamper-evident seal that meets the high security standards of the ISO. These standards primarily apply to truck trailers and intermodal containers but can apply to all shipments as well.

BASC: BASC is essentially the South American version of C-TPAT, setting similar standards and qualifications for its members like C-TPAT does. BASC and C-TPAT both work together to further protect and secure global shipping through their standards and security initiatives.

ISMA: The International Seal Manufacturers Association (ISMA) is a security seals industry group dedicated to developing standards and practices to ensure seal owners can trust and rely on their security products. Companies wishing to join must meet certain standards as laid out by ISMA. All ISMA members are certified by ISO security seal standards as well as the ISO compliance standards.

There is a surprising amount of regulations that go into keeping cargo safe and secure across highways and high seas. These regulations above are the most essential standards to be familiar with, whether it's as a security seal seller or buyer. In order to effectively secure your cargo, use seals from a source that is compliant with, and knowledgeable about, these regulations.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting & Manufacturing cable seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting and Manufacturing

