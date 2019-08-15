PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargo theft is a problem that can affect any industry. However, there are a multitude of ways to address cargo thieves and prevent these incidents from happening to your shipments. Cable seals supplier, American Casting and Manufacturing, shares 5 tips for preventing cargo theft during transport, helping to secure your shipments and minimize unnecessary losses.

Steer clear of "hot spots": It's easy to find information regarding when and where the most cargo theft cases occur. These theft "hot spots" should be avoided at all costs when shipping goods. Keep drivers informed by sending reports on the riskiest places and times to drive to assist in minimizing the risk of cargo thieves targeting shipments. Keep your shipping routes confidential: A clear way to reduce theft among your route is to limit the number of people who know about the route itself. Ensure that drivers keep their routes confidential, taking care to turn off location tracking on their phones while transporting goods. Ensuring that only a few individuals have information on your drop-offs and transfers will guarantee that your items remain safe and secure throughout the duration of the transport. Screen employees and intermediaries: A big part of shipping security starts at the source. It's good practice to thoroughly screen and background check employees involved in the shipping process. In the same vein, ensure that the intermediaries handling your shipments are trust-worthy and responsible with their own security standards. Take advantage of advanced technology: There is a variety of security tools on the market to help secure your cargo load and cargo vehicles. Advanced GPS tracking can determine a vehicle's location, a function useful for locating stolen trucks that can then be disabled thanks to vehicle immobilization technology. In addition, high-security cargo seals have become more common and cheaper in cost, so don't hesitate to invest in proper security seals for your cargo. Discourage theft physically as much as possible: Speaking of security seals, all of your shipments should have them. Take care to invest in high-quality security seals for your shipping process to discourage theft and tampering. Tamper-evident seals on cargo holders are a great start, but it can be worth the investment to apply higher-security seals as well. Seal cargo boxes inside the container with tamper evident tape to discourage tampering or theft with an open cargo container.

There are several precautions your company can take to avoid being a victim of cargo theft. With the proper preparations and security measures, your shipments can be safe and secure during the entire shipment process.

About American Casting and Manufacturing

American Casting and Manufacturing cable seals supplier is a New York based, family-owned manufacturing company that produces high-quality customizable security seals, including bolt seals, container seals, and trailer seals, across a wide range of industries. Through innovative production, customer service, and both employee loyalty and respect, the tamper evident seals manufacturer has been producing high-quality seals for over 100 years. The company conforms to the highest standards, meeting the requirements of ISO-9001:2015 quality management systems.

SOURCE American Casting and Manufacturing