Cable-Tec Expo Exhibit Floor 70% Sold; General Sales Now Open

EXTON, Pa., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --With SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® still more than five months away and 70% of exhibit floor space sold, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE) today announced the general availability of exhibit and sponsorship opportunities for the premier cable telecommunications event in the Americas.

SCTE•ISBE said that prime exhibit and meeting suite locations remain on the show floor for innovators, manufacturers and supporters of broadband communications technologies who recognize Expo's value as a platform for direct connections with cable system operator and programmer customers, especially as the industry moves toward delivery of 10G services. In addition, Expo features a broad range of sponsorships that can cost-effectively boost brand awareness for vendor companies.

"As cable increasingly moves toward a 10G future, the strategic value of a Cable-Tec Expo presence is growing exponentially," said Zenita Henderson, vice president, Marketing and Business Development for SCTE•ISBE. "This is prime time for new companies who are prepared to step up to join returning exhibitors at Expo. It's the best chance for Expo newcomers to secure key locations on the show floor or sponsorships and speaking packages that can enhance their business results."

Among opportunities available for Cable-Tec Expo 2019 are:

Expanded technology exhibit experiences including the Smart Cities IoT Pavilion presented by Charter Communications, Liberty Global as well as the Learning & Development Experiences, among others;

Opportunities to present cutting-edge solutions or to create customized workshops within the L&D Experience, on the Innovation Theater stage, or in other areas, including a limited number of premium speaking positions on Thursday, Oct. 3, which has been designated as "Smart Cities Day" at the Innovation Theater; and

New prefabricated booth options and an expanded array of meeting rooms that can cost-effectively expedite high-quality show floor experiences for exhibitors of all sizes.

More information on the Expo exhibit floor is at https://expo.scte.org/exhibitor-info/ ; information on sponsorships is at https://expo.scte.org/sponsorship-advertising/.

Scheduled this year from Monday, Sept. 30 through Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® annually attracts thousands of executive, engineering and operational attendees from 60+ countries. Featuring an innovation-rich show floor and remarks by scores of the industry's most highly regarded executives and thought leaders, Expo showcases the technology advancement and workforce education that build value for the industry now and into the future. A record 264 workshop abstracts have been submitted for Cable-Tec Expo 2019. This year's workshops attracted will address such key areas as Wireline Access Networks; Wireless Access Networks; Converging Access Networks; Innovation Across Technologies; Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Analytics; Internet of Things; Cloud & Virtualization; Operational Transformation; Business Services; Video Services; and Security. Information about SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2019 is available at http://expo.scte.org.

About the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)

SCTE drives business results for service providers and vendors through technology innovation, standards development and industry-leading training and certification. In partnership with CableLabs® and NCTA, SCTE builds value for corporate and individual members by enabling accelerated delivery of products and services, superior workforce expertise and increased customer satisfaction. SCTE and its global brand, ISBE, annually produce SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo, the largest cable telecommunications technology, educational and business development event in the Americas. More at www.scte.org.

