Cable Ties Market: Global Outlook, Consumer Demands, and Insights
Research Report with COVID-19 Forecasts | Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co., ABB Ltd. | Technavio
Jul 09, 2021, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the cable ties market, operating under the Materials Industry. The latest market report estimates an incremental growth of USD 66.51 million, at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. 3M Co., ABB Ltd., Acme Seals (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Advanced Cable Ties Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., HellermannTyton GmbH, KAI SUH SUH ENTERPRISE CO. LTD., Novoflex, Panduit Corp., and Partex Marking Systems UK Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.
Emergence of metal detectable cable ties has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, volatility in raw material prices might hamper the market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Cable Ties Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End-user
- Electrical and Electronics
- Retail Goods
- Construction
- Food and Beverages
- Others
- Material
- Nylon
- Metal
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Cable Ties Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cable ties market report covers the following areas:
- Cable Ties Market Size
- Cable Ties Market Trends
- Cable Ties Market Analysis
This study identifies increased incorporation of heat stabilized materials with cable ties will positively impact the market growth.
Cable Ties Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cable ties market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cable ties market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cable ties market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cable ties market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Nylon - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- ABB Ltd.
- Acme Seals (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
- Advanced Cable Ties Inc.
- Avery Dennison Corp.
- HellermannTyton GmbH
- KAI SUH SUH ENTERPRISE CO. LTD.
- Novoflex
- Panduit Corp.
- Partex Marking Systems UK Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
