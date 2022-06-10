Cable Tray Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 3.20 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2025 |Technavio

Jun 10, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cable tray market is expected to grow by USD 3.20 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.64% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The key factor driving the cable tray market is the increased investments in data centers. Cable trays are used in designing the communication and power cable infrastructure in data centers. Rapid growth in data traffic due to factors such as increasing penetration of the IoT, developments in wired and wireless communication technologies, and rising deployment of AI across industries, is increasing the need for data centers, which, in turn, is driving the demand for effective cable management systems, such as cable trays. In July 2018, Netmagic Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTT Communications, an India-based cloud and managed IT services provider, announced the launch of two new high-density and hyper-scale data centers. The parent company, NTT Communications, invested $144 million in setting up these two new facilities. In addition, cable trays help in space and cost-saving as compared to conduits. Thus, they are highly preferred in data centers for cable management purposes. Therefore, the growing investments in data centers will drive the demand for cable trays during the forecast period.
Cable Tray Market: End-user Landscape
- By end-user, the cable tray market is classified as commercial, industrial, and residential.
- The cable tray market share growth by the commercial segment will be significant for revenue generation.
- The rising number of data centers and IT hubs are providing high growth opportunities for cable tray vendors. The increasing amount of data being generated across industries has augmented the need for a higher number of data centers across the globe.
Cable Tray Market: Geography Landscape
- By geography, the cable tray market is classified into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA.
- 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for cable trays in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
- The increase in spending on commercial and industrial infrastructure projects will facilitate the cable tray market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Cable Tray Market: Vendor Landscape
- The cable tray market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
- The cable tray market report also offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., Atkore International Group Inc., Chatsworth Products Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hubbell Inc., Legrand SA, OBO BETTERMANN Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, TransDelta International Industries LLC, and voestalpine AG among others.
- ABB Ltd. - The company designs and manufactures cable tray systems, such as perforated trays, cable ladders, channel trays, and struts (metal framing) in its manufacturing facilities located in Canada and Saudi Arabia.
The competitive scenario provided in the Cable Tray Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
|
Cable Tray Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.64%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 3.20 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.45
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Atkore International Group Inc., Chatsworth Products Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hubbell Inc., Legrand SA, OBO BETTERMANN Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, TransDelta International Industries LLC, and voestalpine AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer Landscape
- Exhibit 24: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 45: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 46: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: ABB Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 48: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 49: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Atkore International Group Inc.
- Exhibit 50: Atkore International Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Atkore International Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: Atkore International Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: Atkore International Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Chatsworth Products Inc.
- Exhibit 54: Chatsworth Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Chatsworth Products Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: Chatsworth Products Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 57: Chatsworth Products Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Eaton Corporation Plc
- Exhibit 58: Eaton Corporation Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Eaton Corporation Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Eaton Corporation Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 61: Eaton Corporation Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Eaton Corporation Plc - Segment focus
- 10.7 Hubbell Inc.
- Exhibit 63: Hubbell Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Hubbell Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Hubbell Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Hubbell Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Legrand SA
- Exhibit 67: Legrand SA - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Legrand SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Legrand SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Legrand SA - Segment focus
- 10.9 OBO BETTERMANN Holding GmbH & Co. KG
- Exhibit 71: OBO BETTERMANN Holding GmbH & Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 72: OBO BETTERMANN Holding GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: OBO BETTERMANN Holding GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings
- 10.10 Schneider Electric SE
- Exhibit 74: Schneider Electric SE - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Schneider Electric SE - Key news
- Exhibit 77: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus
- 10.11 TransDelta International Industries LLC
- Exhibit 79: TransDelta International Industries LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 80: TransDelta International Industries LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 81: TransDelta International Industries LLC - Key offerings
- 10.12 voestalpine AG
- Exhibit 82: voestalpine AG - Overview
- Exhibit 83: voestalpine AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: voestalpine AG - Key news
- Exhibit 85: voestalpine AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: voestalpine AG - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 90: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
