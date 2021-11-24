Cables and Accessories Market size to grow by USD 39.80 Bn | APAC accounts for 50% global market share | Technavio

Know exact market size, growth variance, and future growth opportunities by purchasing our full report.

Download Free Sample Before Purchasing

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising global population and increasing utilization of consumer electronics and rising adoption rates of smart grid technology. However, volatility in raw material costs and unexpected electricity loss are hindering the market growth.

The deployment of underground cables in urban areas is creating new growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, complex planning & authorization procedures leading to delays will challenge their growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are BRUGG GROUP AG, Ducab, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., LS Cable and System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Tele-Fonika Kable SA.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the cables and accessories market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By voltage, the market is classified into low, medium, and high segments.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America .

The market witnessed maximum growth in the low-voltage segment in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. In terms of geography, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 50% of the global market share.

Related Reports:

High-voltage Power Cable Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Submarine Fiber Cable Market by Investment Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cables and Accessories Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 39.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.37 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BRUGG GROUP AG, Ducab, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., LS Cable and System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Tele-Fonika Kable SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

