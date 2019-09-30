Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) ("Cabot" or the "Company") announced today that it plans to release third quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Thursday, October 24, 2019 after the market closes. The Company will host its third quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live audio webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.cabotog.com. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a leading independent natural gas producer with its entire resource base located in the continental United States. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.cabotog.com.

