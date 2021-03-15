Cabrini University Reinvention Brings Changes to Academic Programs

RADNOR, Pa., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabrini University has announced it will implement academic programming and coursework changes as part of a comprehensive evaluation process and reinvention plan, launched in 2019 to fortify the University's position in a shifting higher education market. Informed by input and evaluations from working groups within faculty, staff, and administration, as well as a budgetary committee, these decisions were necessary to realize cost efficiencies and identify Cabrini's sustainable path forward.

"Recognizing the need to assess our University-wide business operations in the face of nationwide instability in higher education and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cabrini is making strategic changes to academic programming and administrative workflows that will enable us to adapt and remain competitive in this changing landscape," said President Donald B. Taylor, PhD. "Though this is an ongoing process—one that will continue to engage with faculty and staff across the University's departments—we are confident that these adjustments will enable the institution to deliver on its mission in a way that is strategic, market-driven, and sustainable."

According to recommendations made during the reinvention process and approved by the Board of Trustees, coursework from some majors will be rolled into the Core Curriculum or reworked into a new major, and several degree programs will cease to be offered as a major for incoming students, although existing minors will continue.

All students currently enrolled in these degree programs may finish their coursework as planned with full support from the University. Black Studies, Philosophy, and Religious Studies will be moved into Cabrini's Core Curriculum so that these disciplines influence the academic journey of every student. A new major focusing on cultural studies will combine elements of American Studies, Black Studies, Liberal Studies, and Spanish. English and Writing will be offered as a combined major. Additionally, Gender and Body Studies, Human Resources Management, and Nutrition, as well as Secondary Education Certifications in Biology and Chemistry, will be taught out as undergraduate majors. The Master of Science in Biological Sciences and graduate-level Certificate in Social Media Marketing and Autism Endorsement have also been discontinued.

"This restructuring of Cabrini's academic offerings was determined by both external and internal data to be the strongest course for our institution," said Chioma Ugochukwu, PhD, Provost and Vice President, Academic Affairs. "We have invigorated our Core Curriculum with subjects that are integral to our founding mission of social justice education through Catholic Social Teaching, such as Religious Studies and Black Studies. This model effectively expands the impact these teachings will have on future Cavaliers, while providing long-term efficiencies for the University."

Cabrini's reinvention plan has relied on a collaborative process—both internally and with the guidance of higher education consultant Credo—to establish rubrics and pertinent data sets that have enabled the institution to evaluate each academic and administrative department objectively. These assessments have and will continue to inform strategic decisions made throughout the reinvention process.

A voluntary separation program was also offered to all Cabrini employees in late 2020. This proactive measure worked to mitigate involuntary personnel decisions, while providing faculty and staff an option—and support—to transition into the next phase of their careers. With respect to those employees still considering severance through the voluntary separation program, and as details surrounding implementations are identified, additional information about changes to administrative and academic operations—such as a reduction in the number of Cabrini's schools and a restructuring of executive and administrative offices—will be announced in May.

About Cabrini University

Founded in 1957 by the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Cabrini University is a Catholic institution that empowers students to become advocates of social change through an Education of the Heart, focusing on academic excellence, community engagement, and leadership development.

Cabrini enrolls approximately 1,550 undergraduates in more than 40 majors, pre-professional programs, concentrations, and minors on its serene 112-acre campus located 30 minutes from Philadelphia. The University also enrolls 525 students in graduate, doctoral, and professional studies programs at its main campus in Radnor, PA, and at five off-campus locations.

SOURCE Cabrini University

Related Links

http://www.cabrini.edu

