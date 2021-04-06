CAC Launches 'Healing Hearts' Presented by WT Group

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Advocacy Center of North and Northwest Cook County (CAC) is launching their "Healing Hearts" campaign, presented by WT Group. This community movement will showcase 5-foot heart sculptures hand-painted by local artists to start the important conversation surrounding how to support child abuse survivors and prevent child abuse in our community.

Healing Hearts is CAC's answer to a second year of canceling their highest grossing event due to the global pandemic. Instead of gathering 200 people for an in-person gala, they are asking for local businesses within their 38 service communities to sponsor a one-of-a-kind heart sculpture dubbed a "Healing Heart". The hearts will be painted by local artists and are physical representations of the healing work done at CAC for children and families who have suffered abuse.

Long-time supporter and CAC Leadership Board Member, Troy Triphahn, WT Group's President & CEO, is chairing the campaign. Triphahn and the Healing Hearts committee assembled after CAC's 2020 Hope, Heal, Grow Gala was canceled. The committee brainstormed ways to replace $200,000 in lost fundraising revenue while involving the community and keeping social distancing a priority. After many ideas and iterations, Healing Hearts was born.

CAC's staff, Board Members and the Healing Hearts committee are excited for the campaign to begin and hope to have the first Healing Heart statues (to be placed in front of CAC's Hoffman Estates, IL, location and in front of WT Group in Hoffman Estates, IL) completed in the next few weeks. As the event grows, the businesses with Healing Hearts statues will be searchable on a map on CAC's website (cachelps.org).

There are many ways for community members to get involved in the Healing Hearts campaign, from purchasing a $25 heart in the virtual heart garden, to "planting" a Heart Garden outside their homes. Visit cachelps.org/Healing-Hearts for all the ways to support the Healing Hearts campaign.

About WT Group

Headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, the WT Group is a diversified engineering, design and consulting firm delivering the expertise of over 150 skilled professionals serving clients in all 50 states. The firm's engineering solutions include aquatic, civil, electrical, mechanical, OSP, plumbing, structural, telecommunications, along with solutions in land surveying, accessibility consulting, design and program management, and construction management.

About the Children's Advocacy Center of North and Northwest Cook County

The Children's Advocacy Center of North & Northwest Cook County is the leading resource to empower and heal children who have been sexually and physically abused and prevent abuse against children in the future. Headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, CAC has been in operation since 1989 and has served over 12,000 children and families, currently averaging around 1,100 clients per year. CAC offers Forensic Interviewing, Family Advocacy and a range of therapy services for children and families who have suffered abuse in 38 communities in the north and northwest suburbs of Chicago.

