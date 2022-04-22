CACIQUE FOODS LLC PARTNERS WITH RENOWNED MIXOLOGIST ERICK CASTRO AND COCKTAIL COURIER TO LAUNCH "QUESO AND COCKTAILS" KITS FOR CINCO DE MAYO

Cacique's limited edition "Queso and Cocktails" kits include three Cacique Quesos (cheeses) – Queso Blanco Queso Dip, Ranchero brand Queso Fresco and Oaxaca (pronounced Wah-HAH-kah) – as well as all the ingredients needed to shake up signature margaritas designed by Erick Castro to perfectly pair with each:

"The " Blanco de Mayo " features tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, cinnamon syrup and angostura bitters and pairs beautifully with Cacique Queso Blanco Queso Dip – one of the brand's real cheese dips made with fresh, high-quality ingredients, and no artificial preservatives.

" features tequila, lemon juice, peach liqueur, orgeat and angostura bitters, which perfectly complements the milky, salty, fresh flavor of Cacique Ranchero brand Queso Fresco .

The "WOAH-aca-rita" features tequila, mezcal, lime juice, pineapple juice, grenadine and orange bitters, which is a delicious combination with Cacique Oaxaca – a queso that's similar to mozzarella, but even meltier.

"When it comes to Cinco de Mayo, we know people want delicious queso and great margaritas and, as one of the country's top authentic Mexican food brands, we're committed to infusing authenticity into these favorites," said Gil de Cardenas, CEO at Cacique Foods LLC. "Along with Family, Quality & Integrity, Authenticity is one of the core values our company is built and operated upon. We're pleased to partner with Erick Castro, a Mexican American expert in mixology, to upgrade Cinco de Mayo fans' celebrations by combining three of our favorite quesos with the outstanding margaritas he designed for the occasion."

"I've enjoyed the staples of Mexican cuisine that Cacique Foods offered in my home my whole life, so I welcomed the opportunity to partner with the brand and shake something up that will take Cinco de Mayo celebrations to the next level," said Erick Castro, who spearheads groundbreaking cocktail programs at Raised by Wolves and Polite Provisions in San Diego and hosts the highly influential "Bartender at Large" podcast.

For more than 45 years, Cacique Foods has remained a family-owned company dedicated to producing the highest-quality authentic products, including Mexican cheeses, creams, chorizos, salsas and yogurts. To learn more about Cacique Foods and find delicious recipes to enjoy with the "Queso and Cocktails" kit offerings – such as enchiladas stuffed with Queso Fresco and tacos sprinkled with this fresh cheese, gooey quesadillas made with Oaxaca, and nachos topped with Queso Dip – visit www.CaciqueFoods.com.

About Cacique Foods LLC

Family-owned and founded in 1973 on the principles of Family, Quality, Integrity and Authenticity, Cacique Foods LLC is now one of the country's top Hispanic food brands - the #1 producer of Hispanic cheeses, creams, yogurts, chorizos and salsas in the United States. Today, Cacique Foods LLC remains dedicated to producing authentic, fresh and high-quality Hispanic products. For more information about Cacique Foods LLC's line of products, please visit www.CaciqueFoods.com or call (800) 521-6987.

About Cocktail Courier

Cocktail Courier offers a cocktail delivery service that includes all of the fresh ingredients and instructions needed to shake or stir professional quality cocktails in the comfort of your own home. Cocktail Courier eliminates recipe and ingredient hunting by sending you a pre-packed kit along with easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions, turning you into a professional bartender in a matter of minutes, giving you access to some of the best cocktail recipes in the country. For more information about Cocktail Courier, please visit www.CocktailCourier.com.

SOURCE Cacique Foods LLC