Cacique Intimates Celebrates All Women Through New Brand Mantra: For The Love Of Curves

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, intimate apparel brand Cacique debuted new brand ethos rooted in self-love, inclusivity and femininity across the brand: for the Love of Curves. It is the Brand's steadfast belief that curves are the essence of a woman's unique beauty, and those curves should be celebrated throughout a lifetime. With inclusive brand imagery highlighting curves of all shapes and sizes, for the Love of Curves unveils an exciting new chapter in Cacique's thirty years of expertise dressing curves.

"For the Love of Curves draws upon the emotional connection a woman has with her intimate apparel," said Cacique Executive Vice President, General Merchandise Manager Marcy Schaffir. "It is our mission to support our client with Cacique intimate apparel created with her curves in mind throughout her life journey. From her first bra, to her first born, all the way to her fiftieth birthday, we are with her each step of the way, with love and care incorporated into each garment we create for her."

While Cacique has traditionally focused on plus-size lingerie, the time has come for the Brand to stand alone. With the recent size expansion comes a recognition that ALL women should have the opportunity to experience the impeccable fit and beautiful design that is offered throughout the Brand's assortment. Cacique now offers bras in band sizes 32-50 and cup sizes A-K. Panties, sleep & loungewear is available in sizes 0-28, with expanded sizes in swimwear planned for Summer 2019.

"With over 150 million bras and 200 million panties sold, the time has come to share the magic of Cacique with more women than ever before," said Schaffir. "We draw inspiration from all forms of femininity. We are here to lift, support and embrace our clients throughout their lifetime of curves, with best-in-class fit and fashion-forward design across a more inclusive size segment."

About Cacique®: Cacique is an intimate apparel brand that offers beautiful, sexy and modern intimates for women. Cacique intimates are unparalleled in both technical and trend design, and well known by thousands of women for excellent fit. The Cacique assortment is comprised of everyday bras, panties, sleepwear, lounge and swimwear, as well as Seriously Sexy intimate apparel, including bras, panties, and lingerie. Cacique Bras are offered in band sizes in 32-50 and cup sizes A-K. Cacique Intimates can be found at Cacique.com, and in Lane Bryant stores nationwide.

Cacique is a brand within ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA). Cacique supports ascena's larger mission to provide fashion and inspiration for living confidently every day. Check out how ascena puts "her" at the heart of everything we do here.

About ascena retail group, inc.

ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA) is a leading national specialty retailer offering apparel, shoes, and accessories for women under the Premium Fashion segment (Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey), Value Fashion segment (maurices and dressbarn), Plus Fashion segment (Lane Bryant, Catherines and Cacique), and for tween girls under the Kids Fashion segment (Justice). ascena retail group, inc. operates ecommerce websites and approximately 4,600 stores throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

For more information about ascena retail group, inc. visit: ascenaretail.com , AnnTaylor.com , factory.anntaylor.com , LOFT.com , outlet.loft.com , louandgrey.com , maurices.com , dressbarn.com , lanebryant.com , Catherines.com and shopjustice.com .

